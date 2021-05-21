Forget Airbnb: Explore Ranches Lets You Rent the Whole Ranch

If you’re in search of white sand beaches, crystal clear water, and a family friendly resort in Krabi then Beyond Resort is an ideal choice. We love this friendly and casual beachfront property located on Klong Muang Beach. The large oceanfront swimming pool is perfect for relaxing days and has plenty of shallow areas for beginner swimmers. The relaxed Beach Bar and Restaurant was an ideal spot to grab a fresh fruit shake or indulgent lunch and our kids loved running on the sand during lazy dinners gazing at the sunset. Beyond Resort Krabi has a huge range of rooms, all featuring private balconies and beautiful views. Our indulgent Grand Sea View Suite had one of the biggest terraces we’ve seen, a gigantic plush bed, and deep jacuzzi bath for the ultimate luxury stay. Take advantage of their facilities including a cute kids play area, full service spa, and informative front desk who are always on hand to book tours or island hopping trips at your request. A perfect choice for those who want a picturesque getaway and optimal location on one of Krabi’s most idyllic beaches.