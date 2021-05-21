Ruth Williams Luckado Obituary

Ruth Williams Luckado left her family and friends on the morning of May 7, 2021 at the age of 96. She is still remembered by the many students from East Middle School where she taught science for over 20 years. She was an avid birder, reader, and traveled the world after her retirement. As her son Michael said, “Mom had the gift of gab and a zest for life.” She will be forever loved and remembered. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Donate – Tennessee Ornithological Society (tnbirds.org). A memorial service will be held at a later date.