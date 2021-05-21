newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tullahoma, TN

Ruth Williams Luckado Obituary

Tullahoma News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRuth Williams Luckado left her family and friends on the morning of May 7, 2021 at the age of 96. She is still remembered by the many students from East Middle School where she taught science for over 20 years. She was an avid birder, reader, and traveled the world after her retirement. As her son Michael said, “Mom had the gift of gab and a zest for life.” She will be forever loved and remembered. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Donate – Tennessee Ornithological Society (tnbirds.org). A memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.tullahomanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tullahoma, TN
Tullahoma, TN
Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Memorial Service#The Gift#News Reader#East Middle School#Donate#Tullahoma News#Flowers#Contributions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Science
Related
Tullahoma, TNTullahoma News

Thanks Erin for spot-lighting awareness

Thank you Erin McCullough for sharing your personal story and concern for animals and explaining the role of the all-volunteer Coffee County Humane Society plays in helping the voiceless. Thanks to the many Tullahoma drivers’ generosity and enough volunteers to cover three intersections, the organizations fundraiser was the most successful...
Tullahoma, TNTullahoma News

Three local students named to Order of the Gown

Three local students were inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South during a recent ceremony. Those inducted included Athena Starr Wilkerson of Decherd. Athena is the daughter of Angie A. Wilkerson; Caroline Patricia Graham of Tullahoma. Caroline is the daughter of Paige and Frank P. Lashlee, Jr.; and Emma Rose Curtis of Winchester. Emma is the daughter of Sarah A. Curtis and John F. Curtis.
Tullahoma, TNTullahoma News

Emersyn Ridner Birth Announcement

Emersyn Jayne Ridner was born May 3 at Southern TN Regional Health System, Winchester, to McKenzie Dixon and Michael Ridner of Tullahoma. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 18 inches long at birth. Emersyn is the younger brother of Roman. His maternal grandmother is Dana Rollins of Estill...