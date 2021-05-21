DAPL may continue to operate while its EIS is completed, judge rules
The Dakota Access pipeline has avoided a shut-down order, and may yet continue to operate during its court-ordered Environmental Impact Statement. Judge James Boasberg on Friday, May 21, denied a request from the Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River tribes to shut down North Dakota’s largest pipeline because it now lacks the proper federal authorization to cross under Lake Oahe. The judge also denied, without prejudice, a motion from North Dakota that sought to intervene in the case, and he ordered a status update from the parties on June 11.www.willistonherald.com