Congress & Courts

DAPL may continue to operate while its EIS is completed, judge rules

By Renée Jean rjean@willistonherald.com
Williston Daily Herald
 4 days ago

The Dakota Access pipeline has avoided a shut-down order, and may yet continue to operate during its court-ordered Environmental Impact Statement. Judge James Boasberg on Friday, May 21, denied a request from the Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River tribes to shut down North Dakota’s largest pipeline because it now lacks the proper federal authorization to cross under Lake Oahe. The judge also denied, without prejudice, a motion from North Dakota that sought to intervene in the case, and he ordered a status update from the parties on June 11.

Congress & Courtsredlakenationnews.com

Ousted oil pipeline operators irk Indians, defy permit withdrawals

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On May 13, the U.S. Circuit Court here denied Dakota Access Pipeline's request for approval to keep its permit while the oil company appeals a ruling that tribes secured cancelling it. Meanwhile, other pipeline operators also faced permit challenges. The DAPL ruling, handed down January 26, reaffirms...
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

DAPL Avoids Shutdown in Latest ‘Twist’ in Oil Pipeline Litigation

The Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) is free to keep flowing Bakken Shale oil while an environmental impact statement (EIS) is completed after a coalition of Native American Tribes failed in the first test for an injunction. U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (DC) Judge James Boasberg last year...
Congress & CourtsCleanTechnica

Court Allows Dakota Access Pipeline To Keep Pumping (Despite Lacking Key Federal Permit)

A federal judge ruled Friday the Dakota Access Pipeline may continue pumping oil despite lacking a key federal permit while the Army Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review. The Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes challenging the pipeline, which they say is operating illegally beneath a reservoir near their reservation, failed to “demonstrate a likelihood of irreparable injury,” according to James Boasberg of the D.C. District Court, who criticized the Biden administration repeatedly in his ruling and noted the tribes’ burden of evidence was far higher than the government’s. It also highlights how Supreme Court precedent has made NEPA “virtually impossible to enforce,” according to Eric Glitzenstein, the Center for Biological Diversity director of litigation.
Congress & Courtsrigzone.com

Dakota Access Avoids New Shutdown Order

(Bloomberg) -- A federal district court won’t force the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down while federal regulators conduct a new environmental analysis. The oil project -- at the center of a years-long battle between oil companies and the Standing Rock Sioux tribe -- may remain in service even though it lacks a valid federal easement for a water crossing in North Dakota, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said Friday. The pipeline’s easement was scrapped in an earlier court ruling for inadequate environmental review.
Congress & Courtsworldoil.com

Feds allow Dakota Access to stay online during environmental study

(Bloomberg) --A federal district court won’t force the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down while federal regulators conduct a new environmental analysis. The pipeline at the center of a years-long battle between oil companies and the Standing Rock Sioux tribe may remain in service even though it lacks a valid federal easement for a water crossing in North Dakota, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said Friday. The pipeline’s easement was scrapped in an earlier court ruling for inadequate environmental review.
Congress & Courtsjurist.org

US federal judge denies request to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline

Judge James Boasberg of the US District Court for the District of Columbia denied a request Friday for an injunction to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline, ordering the parties to file a joint status report on how to proceed. Judge Boasberg said that the plaintiff, the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, failed to show that irreparable harm would result from the pipeline’s continued operation.
Bismarck, NDINFORUM

Judge allows DAPL to keep flowing during environmental review

BISMARCK — The same federal judge who almost a year ago ordered an immediate shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline ruled Friday, May 21, that the embattled project can keep running through the completion of an extensive environmental review. The much-anticipated decision allowing the pipeline to continue operations even though...
Bismarck, NDvalleynewslive.com

Federal judge will allow Dakota Access Pipeline to continue operating

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Federal Judge James Boasberg has denied the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s request to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline. This opinion will allow for oil to continue to flow through the pipeline while further environmental review continues, despite earlier rulings from the court that vacated the pipeline’s permit to cross beneath Lake Oahe and ordered its operations to halt until an Environmental Impact Statement could be finished.
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

DAPL Given Green Light by Federal Judge

(Fargo, ND) -- Some good news for those pushing for the Dakota Access Pipeline to remain operational. Federal Judge James Boasberg has denied the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s request to shut down the Pipeline, despite earlier rulings that vacated the pipeline’s permit to cross beneath Lake Oahe and ordered its operations to halt until an Environmental Impact Statement could be finished.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

DAPL cites Colonial Pipeline outage as reason to remain open

Filing cites May 7 Colonial closure, May 16 Union Pacific derailment. The owners of the Dakota Access Pipeline cited the recent Colonial Pipeline outage from a cyberattack and a May 16 train derailment in Iowa as reasons to keep the major Bakken Shale crude oil artery open as it faces a potential court-ordered shutdown.
Energy IndustryWTOP

Corps: Dakota Access oil pipeline to stay open during review

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday reiterated that the Dakota Access oil pipeline should continue to operate while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review, although the Corps said again that it could change its mind. The Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes...
IndustryBismarck Tribune

Standing Rock unhappy with DAPL moves by North Dakota, Corps

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is pushing back on a request from the North Dakota attorney general to intervene in the tribal lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline. The tribe also is unhappy with the stance a federal permitting agency has taken as the threat of a shutdown looms. Attorney...
Congress & CourtsBismarck Tribune

Dakota Access operator plans Supreme Court appeal

The operator of Dakota Access plans to take the longstanding fight over the oil pipeline to the U.S. Supreme Court, challenging an order requiring the line to undergo a new environmental review. Dakota Access, which is controlled by Energy Transfer, filed a document in court Thursday indicating the company will...
Congress & CourtsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Judge gives Corps 2nd chance to offer oil pipeline opinion

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge faced with a motion on whether the Dakota Access oil pipeline north of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation should be shut down during an environmental review is giving the Biden administration another chance to weigh in on the issue. U.S. District Judge James...