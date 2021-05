The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce a proposal in Great Falls to reconstruct 9th Street NW from Central Avenue to NW Bypass and to reconstruct Watson Coulee Road from Vaughn Road to NW Bypass. The purpose of the proposed project is to improve the deteriorating roadway pavement, upgrade the existing storm drain system, and provide ADA compliant sidewalk and curb ramps. The project is a joint effort between the City of Great Falls and MDT, nominated through the Transportation Improvement Program or TIP process.