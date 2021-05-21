newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williston, ND

Human trafficking survivor shares her story and advocates for North Dakota youth

By Kayla Schmidt For the Herald
Williston Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There’s no timeline for how slow or fast this can happen,” says Megan, a survivor of human trafficking. Megan, who asked to be identified only by her first name, grew up in Moorhead and was trafficked in North Dakota as a teenager and young adult. She is now a social worker and the designated Survivor Expert with Youthworks and the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force. “In addition to my degree and education, I pull a lot from my own private experiences with exploitation and trafficking.”

www.willistonherald.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Williston, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Youth#Trafficked#Sex Trafficking#Drug Trafficking#Human Traffickers#Project#North Dakotans#Survivor#Trafficking Rings#North Dakota Residents#Sex Trafficked Online#Law Enforcement#Drugs#Teenagers#Parents#Williston Arc#Labor#Prosecution#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
Advocacykvrr.com

Eligibility expands for North Dakota WIC program

FARGO (KVRR) – More women and children will soon be eligible for the WIC program in North Dakota. The income eligibility guidelines have been adjusted based on federal poverty levels. Beginning June 1st, a family of four can earn up to four thousand 86 dollars a month or a little over 49 thousand dollars annually.
Lane County, ORklcc.org

Survivor Project Seeks To Share Stories Of Life After Suicide Attempt

About a hundred people in Lane County die by suicide each year, according to public health data. And roughly 2,000 residents try to take their own lives. Now, suicide-attempt survivors are being recruited to share their stories and perhaps save lives. Roger Brubaker is Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Lane County...
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Human trafficking survivor opens pantry to help other victims

TAMPA, Fla. - Just off the corner of East Chelsea Street and North Nebraska Avenue, there’s a place where hearts and pantries are always open. Nancy Hernandez, who first came to the United States from Puerto Rico in 1991, had made it her life’s mission to help those in need. Tuesday, she opened a brick-and-mortar location dedicated to doing just that.
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Teen Named North Dakota Boys and Girls Club 'Youth of the Year'

(Fargo, ND) -- Kaija Holloway has been named the North Dakota Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The BGCA Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle. Now in its 74th year, the Youth of the Year program honors our nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures.
Mercer County, PArecordargusnews.com

Director: Human trafficking not just a national issue

SHARON — Mercer County is a nexus for human trafficking in the eastern United States, according to Lizette Olsen, the executive director of AWARE. The county’s placement on the border of Ohio with Interstates 79 and 80 running through it makes it a converging point for those traveling across the East Coast. Though human trafficking is sometimes thought of as […]
Austin American-Statesman

Advocates for sex-trafficked children raise $1.1 million for shelter

Maybe it was the joy of returning to normalcy that put guests in a great mood, combined with a compelling need, but one thing is certain: raising $1.1 million in two hours is a noteworthy accomplishment for the Austin 20, which brought in enough donations to build “Nicole’s House” this month during an in-person event at the Austin Country Club.
Sex Crimeswashburnreview.org

Ariel Smith shares her story to inspire survivors

(Trigger warning: sexual assault) The key to fighting against sexual assault and raising awareness is by talking about it. It is an incredibly difficult topic to discuss, however, Washburn student Ariel Smith is sharing her story to let people know that they are not alone. “April is recognized as Sexual...
Minnesota StateINFORUM

Bankruptcies for North Dakota and western Minnesota

Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin. Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts. Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize. Chapter 12 is a petition for family...
PoliticsWYSH AM 1380

Lee announces partnerships to combat human trafficking

Thursday, Governor Bill Lee announced a new series of partnerships to fight human trafficking in Tennessee. According to the TBI, human trafficking is a demand-driven crime that involves exploiting a person for labor, services or commercial sex and particularly impacts women and children. It is one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises in the country, and cases have been reported in every county in the state.
Missouri Statewestplainsdailyquill.net

Authorities rescue 9 human trafficking victims in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies rescued nine human trafficking victims and two children during an operation at a Missouri hotel, authorities said Saturday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
Congress & CourtsBismarck Tribune

Judge will not let North Dakota intervene in Dakota Access dispute

A federal judge will not allow the state of North Dakota to intervene in the lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline. The decision came in Friday’s order from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who also declined to grant the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s request to shut down the pipeline during an ongoing environmental review.
PoliticsLaw.com

Southern Center for Human Rights Mourns an Advocate for Justice

The Southern Center for Human Rights announced it will be closed all this week to mourn the death of Public Policy Director Marissa McCall Dodson, a driving force in Georgia’s criminal justice reform movement. She died May 21. She was 37. “It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform...
Posted by
Just Go

3 Movies with Main Filming Locations in North Dakota

North Dakota has produced numerous award-winning movies, bringing in filmmakers from all over the world!. A state in the upper Midwestern United States, North Dakota, was named for the Lakota and Dakota Sioux Native American tribes, who historically dominated the territory. This state is the nineteenth-largest by area, the fourth-least populous, and the fourth least densely populated of the 50, with 779,094. Bismarck is its capital, and Fargo is its largest city.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

69 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 69 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Friday. No new deaths have been reported and 1,507 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 3.53%. There are 654 total active cases in the state with 39 patients hospitalized.