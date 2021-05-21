Human trafficking survivor shares her story and advocates for North Dakota youth

“There’s no timeline for how slow or fast this can happen,” says Megan, a survivor of human trafficking. Megan, who asked to be identified only by her first name, grew up in Moorhead and was trafficked in North Dakota as a teenager and young adult. She is now a social worker and the designated Survivor Expert with Youthworks and the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force. “In addition to my degree and education, I pull a lot from my own private experiences with exploitation and trafficking.”