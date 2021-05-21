newsbreak-logo
Chippewa Cree Tribe of Rocky Boy Montana reports Rocky Boy woman missing since May 4

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
KULR8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOX ELDER, Mont. - The Chippewa Cree Tribe of Rocky Boy Montana reports a Rocky Boy woman has been missing since May 4. Desirae Writing Bird was residing at Oxford House in north Seattle. Desirae is 40-years-old, is five feet five inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and has light brown...

www.kulr8.com
