newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Top Rated Incoming Players Heading to the SEC East Via Transfer Portal

By recruitingguru
recruitingnewsguru.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCAA Transfer Portal is both a blessing and a curse, depending on which side of the losing and winning a fanbase rests. Every year the SEC outperforms all other D-I programs on the recruiting trail securing National Letters of Intent from the top players across the country. But sometimes the fit with player and program and/or scheme does not ideally align. As the SEC takes heavy transfer losses with most players seeking playing time, some teams in the East are effectively rebuilding their roster trying to fill holes ahead of the 2021 season. In all, 31 former 5-, 4-, and 3-Star players have signed with SEC East teams.

www.recruitingnewsguru.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Clemson#Bulldogs#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Volunteers#Commodores#Gators#Auburn#Rb Demarkcus Bowman#Dl Daquan Newkirk#Wr Wan#Ohio State 4 Star#Dt Jahkeem Green#Lb Jordan Strachan#Virginia Tech 3 Star#Wr Javonta Payton#Dt Caleb Tremblay#Usc Vanderbilt#Rb Re Mahn Davis#Bleacher Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Georgia Tech
Related
College Sportschatsports.com

Does Miami Need To Dive Into The Transfer Portal Again?

Over the last couple months, Hurricanes fans have been wondering whether or not Manny Diaz and his staff will bring in more players from the transfer portal, prior to the start of fall camp. While Miami did add Tyrique Stevenson, Deandre Johnson and Charleston Rambo earlier in the year, no further players have been brought in from the portal.
College Sportshammerandrails.com

Hammer and Rails Podcast - Football Transfer Portal

The weekly podcast adventure continues this time with a special guest! Hammer and Rail’s own Drew Schneider stops by to discuss the players that Purdue has grabbed via the transfer portal. We talk about offense, defense, and special teams, but the majority of the discussion homes in (I swear that’s not a typo, that’s actually proper usage) on the defense and what we can expect from the five transfers that Jeff Brohm has grabbed.
College Sportschatsports.com

Fran McCaffery Forces Connor McCaffery Into Transfer Portal

Iowa Basketball head coach and disappointed father Fran McCaffrey shocked the world today by announcing that he is entering his first-born son, Connor, into the NCAA Transfer Portal. After twenty-two years of Connor relying on his father for housing, food, Wi-Fi, and a single cold embrace each year on his birthday, Fran, red-faced and yelling indiscriminately at passersby, has apparently grown tired of his second-favorite child’s presence in the McCaffrey home.
College Sportschatsports.com

Fulwider enters NCAA transfer portal

Arkansas defensive lineman Nicholas Fulwider participates in a drill Thursday, March 11, 2021, during practice at the university practice facility in Fayetteville. Arkansas defensive tackle Nick Fulwider has entered the transfer portal, a UA source confirmed on Tuesday. The 6-7, 290-pound redshirt junior from Tyrone, Ga., had not been able...
College SportsRocky Top Talk

Shawn Shamburger enters transfer portal again

Shawn Shamburger’s Tennessee career appears to be over for good this time around. The veteran defensive back entered the transfer portal for the second time this offseason, per a report from 247Sports. Shamburger had previously entered and withdrawn his name, but was not listed on Tennessee’s spring football roster in...
College SportsYardbarker

K.D. Johnson and Andrew Garcia Enter Transfer Portal

Andrew Garcia and K.D. Johnson became the seventh and eighth Georgia Basketball players to enter the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs now just have five returning players from the 2020-21 team, but only two (Jaxon Etter and P.J. Horne) played quality minutes. Johnson's departure is the bigger of the...
College Sportssicem365.com

The Rebrand and Rebuild Of The Lady Bears; Transfer Portal Notables

After 21 years and three NCAA National Championships, the unexpected happened last month and the Baylor Lady Bears were without a coach that took the program to the top of the food chain in women’s college basketball. Baylor Director of Athletics wasn’t caught flat footed, however, and Baylor was able...
College Sportshornsports.com

Longhorns remain active in transfer portal

As we near the month of June, gears will soon begin to turn for Texas's recruiting efforts. However, the Longhorns have already been quite active on the recruiting front. Today, we will discuss the latest recruiting buzz and will list all of Texas's most recent offers since my last article.
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Wrestling: Jakason Burks Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State freshman Jakason Burks has announced via Twitter he’s entering the transfer portal. Burks went 6-2 as a true freshman this season and was the starter for one of the Bedlam duals at 141 pounds, up a few weights from where he was most of the season. Burks was...
College Sportschatsports.com

Top-10 SEC football players for 2021 season from 247Sports

We are 117 days out from Georgia football’s season-opening matchup versus Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte. It seems like every day just builds to the excitement for the Bulldogs, who are projected as a top-three team in the country by many. A reason for the Dawg’s stout projections is...
College Sportslafourchegazette.com

Nicholls standout enters transfer portal

One of Nicholls' best freshman football players has entered the transfer portal. Pig Cage, a true freshman defensive back, announced on social media that he's entering the portal, which will likely end his one-season Nicholls career. Cage's departure will be a significant blow to the Colonels. He recorded 30 tackles...
College Sportswvsportsnow.com

WVU safety Jayvon Thrift enters the transfer portal

West Virginia safety Jayvon Thrift has entered the transfer portal with the intent to transfer, he announced on Twitter Monday night. Thrift, a redshirt freshman from Norwin High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, originally enrolled at WVU in 2019 and redshirted as a freshman. While he didn’t play in a game in 2020, he will still have four years of eligibility remaining wherever he chooses to transfer.
College SportsPosted by
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Safety to Transfer Portal

Moments ago, West Virginia redshirt senior safety Jake Long announced on Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere for his final year of eligibility. This past season, Long appeared in five games for the Mountaineers and totaled just four tackles in 112 snaps. For his career, Long made 12 tackles in 24 career games. He has dealt with a couple of injuries during his time at WVU which held him back in his development. He was injured his freshman year which caused him to be redshirted and then injured his wrist in 2018 forcing him to miss the entire season.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Thoughts on NIL and transfer portal.

It is the perfect storm. Starting in July of this year, in some states players will legally be allowed to profit from their NIL. NCAA will lag way behind, as usual, in how they set up guidelines and then investigate schools that are ignoring whatever guidelines they put in. And, NCAA has already given the go ahead for players to transfer for any reason and not sit out a season.
Minnesota Statebtpowerhouse.com

Minnesota’s Both Gach Enters Transfer Portal

Minnesota got some disappointing news this week as fans learned guard Both Gach would be entering the transfer portal. This loss isn’t surprising with the coaching change, but it’s a notable one, as Gach was one of the team’s most productive players last season. During last season, Gach started 16...
Arkansas StateScarlet Nation

Pair of Arkansas pitchers enter transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — A pair of Arkansas pitchers have entered the transfer portal, HawgBeat has learned. Right-handers Jacob Burton and Nate Wohlgemuth have left the team and will pursue opportunities elsewhere. They are the first Arkansas players to transfer since the fall. Although there are two weeks left in the regular...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Transfer Portal will not change how Allen and the Hoosiers recruit

With Tom Allen as the head coach the Indiana football program has done a good job of filling holes on the roster with quality transfers. That is something Allen hopes to continue as the portal becomes a bigger part of recruiting, but as he told Peegs.com in a recent 1-on-1 Zoom call, he still believes the right way to build and sustain a successful program is with signing as many high school prospects as possible and then developing them once they get on campus.