Top Rated Incoming Players Heading to the SEC East Via Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal is both a blessing and a curse, depending on which side of the losing and winning a fanbase rests. Every year the SEC outperforms all other D-I programs on the recruiting trail securing National Letters of Intent from the top players across the country. But sometimes the fit with player and program and/or scheme does not ideally align. As the SEC takes heavy transfer losses with most players seeking playing time, some teams in the East are effectively rebuilding their roster trying to fill holes ahead of the 2021 season. In all, 31 former 5-, 4-, and 3-Star players have signed with SEC East teams.