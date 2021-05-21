OA Framework 12.2.7 Bundle 13 Available

A. Bulgarelli, L. Baroncelli, A. Addis, N. Parmiggiani, A. Aboudan, A. Di Piano, V. Fioretti, M. Tavani, C. Pittori, F. Lucarelli, F. Verrecchia. The Italian AGILE space mission, with its Gamma-Ray Imaging Detector (GRID) instrument sensitive in the 30 MeV-50 GeV gamma-ray energy band, has been operating since 2007. Agilepy is an open-source Python package to analyse AGILE/GRID data. The package is built on top of the command-line version of the AGILE Science Tools, developed by the AGILE Team, publicly available and released by ASI/SSDC. The primary purpose of the package is to provide an easy to use high-level interface to analyse AGILE/GRID data by simplifying the configuration of the tasks and ensuring straightforward access to the data. The current features are the generation and display of sky maps and light curves, the access to gamma-ray sources catalogues, the analysis to perform spectral model and position fitting, the wavelet analysis. Agilepy also includes an interface tool providing the time evolution of the AGILE off-axis viewing angle for a chosen sky region. The Flare Advocate team also uses the tool to analyse the data during the daily monitoring of the gamma-ray sky. Agilepy (and its dependencies) can be easily installed using Anaconda.