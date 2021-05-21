newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

OA Framework 12.2.7 Bundle 13 Available

By Robert Farrington
oracle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWeb-based content in Oracle E-Business Suite Release 12 is supported by the Oracle Application Framework (also known as OA Framework, OAF, or FWK) user interface libraries and associated infrastructure. We periodically release OAF updates to fix performance, security, and stability issues. How do updates work?. These updates are provided in...

blogs.oracle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Data Releases#User Data#User Interface#Oracle Corporation#Performance Data#Fwk#Rup#Ebs#My Oracle Support#Cumulative Bundle Patches#Web Based Content#Table Data#Oaf Bundles#Fixes#Infrastructure#Stability Issues#Oaf Updates#Export#Cumulative Means
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Oracle
News Break
Software
Related
Computerspocketnow.com

Prepare to get CompTIA certified with this bundle

Getting certified is one of the most important steps in the process of gaining traction in the IT and computer science field. The exams you have to take to get officially CompTIA certified are difficult, long, and cover topics that you can learn through study but only really master through practice. The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle is a thorough review that will introduce you to the information, skills, and programs you will need to master to succeed in this competitive field, and right now it’s on sale for $69.
ComputersWonderHowTo

Get a Jump Start into Cybersecurity with This Bundle

Cybersecurity is an industry that isn't going anywhere. After the mass move to online work, the need for more cybersecurity professionals skyrocketed. That demand isn't going away because more and more industries are keeping online and cloud services going for their workers. The 2021 All-in-One Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing...
Computerslinuxfoundation.org

Save up to 50% on Cloud Bundles and Bootcamps!

70% of hiring managers report they are more likely to hire a candidate with knowledge of open cloud technologies. There has never been a better time to start or advance your cloud career!. Act now! Sale ends on May 18, 2021. Restrictions: This promotion is available to anyone who purchases...
Computerswccftech.com

Mastering Linux Development Bundle Is Up For An Amazing Offer For A Few Hours – Avail Now

Are you just starting working with a Linux computer, or is there a possibility of you working on one in the future? Are you looking for tutors to teach you, or you looking for tutorials online? Well, no need to panic because we have you covered. Wccftech is offering a limited-time discount offer on the Mastering Linux Development Bundle. The offer will expire in a few hours, so avail it right away.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Humble Bundle Fights COVID-19 With Another Bundle

Humble Bundle has put together another bundle of games, ebooks, and software with all proceeds going to charities that are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had offered a COVID-19 bundle last year as the virus became more prevalent across the world, but this year’s bundle is more focused on Brazil and India as both are currently experiencing severe outbreaks. The charities involved include Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), International Medical Corps (IMC), and GiveIndia.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

LG framework-res and lge-res needed

So I started moding, (Disclaimer: I am like noob in this field), more specifically porting stock apps, have already ported Sony mail. Now I was thinking to port my beloved vendor LG's apps. But unfortunately, I don't have access to any LG device, sad life. Please send me, framework-res.apk and...
ComputersEngadget

Framework’s modular DIY laptop is available to pre-order

Framework, a startup creating a modular laptop for easy repair, is today opening pre-orders for its first product. The Framework Laptop is available to order with four variants up for selection right now. When it first announced the laptop, the company insisted that it wouldn’t charge people a premium to get their hands on one of its machines. And so far, it seems like the company is true to its word, since you can pick up the base model for just $999, or a DIY version for $749.
Cell Phonesfoodlogistics.com

Foodetective Launches New API Service

Foodetective introduced its new API and interface, raising $2 million in seed funding. The integrating services from over 300 vendors allows restaurants to merge their technology in a custom, centralized location and are able to access all their subscribers in a single app. In addition, the platform aggregates data from...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Agilepy: A Python framework for scientific analysis of AGILE data

A. Bulgarelli, L. Baroncelli, A. Addis, N. Parmiggiani, A. Aboudan, A. Di Piano, V. Fioretti, M. Tavani, C. Pittori, F. Lucarelli, F. Verrecchia. The Italian AGILE space mission, with its Gamma-Ray Imaging Detector (GRID) instrument sensitive in the 30 MeV-50 GeV gamma-ray energy band, has been operating since 2007. Agilepy is an open-source Python package to analyse AGILE/GRID data. The package is built on top of the command-line version of the AGILE Science Tools, developed by the AGILE Team, publicly available and released by ASI/SSDC. The primary purpose of the package is to provide an easy to use high-level interface to analyse AGILE/GRID data by simplifying the configuration of the tasks and ensuring straightforward access to the data. The current features are the generation and display of sky maps and light curves, the access to gamma-ray sources catalogues, the analysis to perform spectral model and position fitting, the wavelet analysis. Agilepy also includes an interface tool providing the time evolution of the AGILE off-axis viewing angle for a chosen sky region. The Flare Advocate team also uses the tool to analyse the data during the daily monitoring of the gamma-ray sky. Agilepy (and its dependencies) can be easily installed using Anaconda.
Softwarethepaypers.com

ING, Minna Technologies launch subscription manager OneView

ING and Minna Technologies have partnered to launch the subscription manager OneView, available to almost two million customers who manage their banking affairs online. The solution is available in the ING Banking app and via ING Home’Bank. The application allows the bank to stop subscriptions for customers free of charge without them having to deal with all the administration themselves. Over the past four months, 100,000 ING Belgium customers could participate in the pilot project. One in ten users cancelled at least one subscription and will save an average of EUR 400 in 2021. ING is also announcing another scoop: Switch. It is an additional feature that is part of OneView in the app that allows customers to compare their energy supplier or mobile provider with better alternatives on the market and even to make the switch immediately to a greener energy package. The overview should help people gain more control over their finances and help them maintain their financial health.
TechnologyGovExec.com

The Cyber Assurance Integration Framework

The Cyber Assurance Integration Framework (CAIF) leverages the ServiceNow platform to provide a single, holistic view of the overall assurance posture and reduces manual processes and data imports. Accelerate assessment and authorization with automated artifact uploads and gain visibility with real-time dashboards and reporting for every step of the RMF/CAIF process.
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Learn Windows PowerShell scripting with this $20 course bundle

First released in 2006, Microsoft PowerShell is a scripting language designed specifically for Windows. It has many uses, from troubleshooting your machine to automating everyday tasks. The latest version of the language is PowerShell 7, which comes with a raft of new features. For anyone who uses Microsoft products or...
Technologyuxmag.com

The Full Loop Analytics Framework

Product triad: a product is only viable when User, Product and Business needs are equally present. When one of these 3 areas is not equally represented, the viability of a product is at risk:. If you have a product that you can make, which is also profitable, but users are...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A Unified Adaptive Recoding Framework for Batched Network Coding

Batched network coding is a variation of random linear network coding which has low computational and storage costs. In order to adapt random fluctuations in the number of erasures in individual batches, it is not optimal to recode and transmit the same number of packets for all batches. Different distributed optimization models, which are called adaptive recoding schemes, were formulated for this purpose. The key component of these optimization problems is the expected value of the rank distribution of a batch at the next network node, which is also known as the expected rank. In this paper, we put forth a unified adaptive recoding framework. We show that the expected rank functions are concave when the packet loss pattern is a stationary stochastic process regardless of the field size, which covers but not limited to independent packet loss and burst packet loss. Under this concavity assumption, we show that there always exists a solution which not only can minimize the randomness on the number of recoded packets but also can tolerate rank distribution errors due to inaccurate measurements or limited precision of the machine. To obtain such an optimal solution, we propose tuning schemes that can turn any feasible solution into a desired optimal solution.
Coding & ProgrammingInfoworld

How to use the Svelte JavaScript framework

As 2021 nears the halfway mark, the golden age of JavaScript continues. One of the most exciting characters in the current chapter is the Svelte framework. This article gives you the basics for creating a Svelte project and using some simple UI elements. In a distinctive departure from the current...
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Framework laptops with fully customizable configurations now available for pre-order for just US$100

We have previously reported about Framework — a new laptop brand that seeks to offer fully upgradeable, customizable, and easily repairable devices. The first Framework device is a 13.5-inch laptop that is powered by Intel Tiger Lake-U processor options, and it features a 3:2 2,256 x 1,504 display, a 1080p 60 fps webcam, a 1.5 mm travel keyboard, and a 55 WHr battery.
Softwaretowardsai.net

Microsoft IceCAPS is an Open Source Framework for Conversational Modeling

The new open-source framework brings multi-task learning to conversational agents. I recently started an AI-focused educational newsletter, that already has over 80,000 subscribers. TheSequence is a no-BS (meaning no hype, no news etc) ML-oriented newsletter that takes 5 minutes to read. The goal is to keep you up to date with machine learning projects, research papers and concepts. Please give it a try by subscribing below:
ComputersVentureBeat

Framework opens preorders for $1,000 repairable and upgradeable laptop

Framework has begun taking preorders in the U.S. for its upgradeable, customizable, and repairable laptop. The company designed the laptop in response to big companies like Apple making it expensive to repair or upgrade devices. The company acknowledged that the worldwide supply chain constraints mean the number of Framework laptops available at launch will be limited.