UCLA Law celebrates 70th commencement

A descendant of Native American civil rights pioneer Standing Bear is now in talks with Harvard University to have a tomahawk once belonging to the Ponca chief repatriated. Earlier this month, GBH News first reported on Brett Chapman’s effort to get Harvard’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology to turn over the relic. In a follow-up interview with GBH All Things Considered host Arun Rath, Chapman said that conversations with the school are getting underway.