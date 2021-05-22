newsbreak-logo
UCLA Law celebrates 70th commencement

By Joshua Rich, Christopher Roberts
Asia Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCLA School of Law celebrated the class of 2021 in a graduation ceremony that streamed live today. The event featured live remarks, delivered from the law school, by keynote speaker U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu and UCLA Law Dean Jennifer Mnookin. Graduating students were also treated to recorded messages from faculty members and special guests, including UCLA and NBA legend Bill Walton, as well as law school alumni Judge Paul Watford of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

newsroom.ucla.edu
