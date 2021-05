The Indiana State Department of Health announced on Wednesday that Hoosiers age 12 and older can begin receiving a free COVID-19 vaccine at 8 a.m. Thursday. According to the ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended the use of the Pfizer vaccine for this new age group on Wednesday following the FDAs expansion of the vaccines Emergency Use Authorization. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one of the three COVID-19 vaccines that is currently approved for use in individuals younger than age 18.