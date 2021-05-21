newsbreak-logo
Findley Road intersection closure begins Monday in Lima

By triwhitacre
ohionewstime.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLima-Lima City engineer Kirkney Meyer reports that the intersection of Findley Road (State Highway 81) and Jackson Street will be closed from Monday to August 31st. The intersection will be rebuilt with a new alignment for added safety. During the closure period, Sugar Street, Rob Avenue and Main Street will act as detours.

#Jackson Street#Road Construction#Lima News#Elm Street#State Street#Main Street#Findley Road#Rob Avenue#Detours#Sugar Street#Hume Supply Workers#Construction Sites
