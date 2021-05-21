Findley Road intersection closure begins Monday in Lima

Due to road, water, and sewer improvements, the Downtown area will experience rolling lane closures on 1st Ave, 2nd Ave, 3rd Ave, 1st Street, 2nd Street, and 3rd Street north E. Harmony Road (4th Ave) beginning Monday, May 24th. During this time, the Great Western Trail north of E. Harmony Road (4th Ave) will also be closed. Additionally, water service interruptions will occur, door hangers will be delivered, noting times of interrupted service 24 to 48 hours in advance. Please contact Mitch Nelson (970-685-7964) mnelson@townofseverance.org to coordinate trash pick-up and property access or if you have any other questions regarding the project. Drivers can expect delays during peak traffic hours and may want to consider alternate routes. As always, please use caution in the project area, and observe traffic control signage and flagger instructions.