Nicki Minaj has spent most of 2021 minding her business and taking care of her new (adorable) baby. And as a first-time mom in a pandemic, who can blame her? We barely heard a peep from the Queen until May 10 when she shared a photo of herself wearing nothing but a pair of embellished pink Crocs with two pink pillows held against her body. She snapped the pic as a teaser to some upcoming music she had on the way — the re-release of her 2009 mixtape "Beam Me Up Scotty."