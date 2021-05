THE LATEST economic news has been full of surprises — mostly unpleasant. The April jobs report, released Friday, showed that the U.S. economy added only 266,000 positions last month, about a quarter of what had been expected. On Wednesday came the equally jarring data point that consumer prices were up 4.2 percent relative to April 2020, also worse than the consensus forecast. Critics of the Biden administration portray the data as evidence that the president’s plans, and those of the Federal Reserve, for greater economic stimulus are already failing. We say: Don’t panic.