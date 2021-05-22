Caltrans crews continue work on projects

Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of road projects in the region this coming week.

Here’s a look at what drivers can expect:

Yuba County

long-term projects

State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

State Route 20: Work continues on a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com

State Route 20 between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to noon Friday for paving work.

State Route 70: Work continues on an $61.1 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

Short-term projects

State Route 20 at Lower Smartsville Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane closures from 6 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Friday for tree work.

State Route 70 between 1st Street and 6th Street: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for pavement grinding and paving work.

Sutter County

long-term projects

State Route 99: Construction continues on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade water and drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.

State Route 99 between Pennington Road and Juniper Street north: North- and southbound motorists may expect shoulder, auxiliary lane and lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for underground utility work.

State Route 99 at Walker Way, Archer Avenue east, Elm Street east, Nevada Street east and Adeline Avenue: Motorists may expect these streets closed to and from State Route 99 for roadway construction.

Short-term projects

State Route 20 between Stafford Way and Cooper Avenue: Eastbound motorists may expect various lane and right shoulder restrictions through 6 a.m. Monday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

State Route 20 at southbound Clark Avenue and SR-20: Southbound may expect the #3 lane and right shoulder of Clark Avenue closed through 6 a.m. Monday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

State Route 99 around the intersection of SR-99 and Live Oak Boulevard/Encinal Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect center median restrictions from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday for roadway construction and striping work.

State Route 99 between Cutting Avenue and Coleman Avenue: Northbound motorists may expect median restrictions from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday for utility work.

Colusa County

long-term projects

Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through May 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.

State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.4 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2021. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.