newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba City, CA

Charges dismissed in kidnapping, rape case

By David Wilson / dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 1 day ago

The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office dropped charges of kidnapping, rape, false imprisonment, and a misdemeanor count of possessing a controlled substance that had been charged to a Yuba City man, who still faces murder charges stemming from a different case.

Roberto L. Robinson, Jr., 22, was scheduled to face trial next week for charges that stemmed from an alleged incident in August 2020. During a trial readiness conference on Friday, Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich told the court that his office would be dropping the charges against Robinson because the alleged victim had not been located to serve her with a subpoena and arrange for her appearance in court.

Robinson appeared in court via video conference on Friday. He is in custody due to charges filed against him on May 3 alleging he fatally shot Jugdeep Mann, 32, on April 29 in the 1800 block of Allen Court.

After shooting Mann, Robinson allegedly ran into a nearby house in the 1800 block of Anthony Way. After several hours of announcements and negotiations, Robinson was taken into custody without incident. The DAs office charged Robinson with murder, robbery, burglary, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

In a separate case, Robinson was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury. Those charges stem from the day before the alleged shooting when Robinson allegedly threw a cellphone at a victim he was in a dating relationship with and assaulted the victim and her sister by hitting their occupied vehicle with his own vehicle.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m. for arraignment on the two new cases. He remains in Sutter County Jail and is ineligible for bail.

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
2K+
Followers
254
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuba City, CA
Crime & Safety
Sutter County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Sutter County, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Shooting#Corporal#Crime#Murder Charges#Robbery Charges#Trial Court#Allen Court#Assault#False Imprisonment#Bail#Incident#Arraignment#Sutter County Jail#Man#Deputy#Faces#Controlled Substance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Linda, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Linda man sentenced to 31 years to life for knife assault

A Linda man was sentenced to 31 years to life in state prison for committing a third strike offense for assaulting a victim with a knife. In March, a Yuba County Superior Court jury found Clayton Alton John, 47, guilty of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, and possession of a concealed dirk or dagger, according to Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor.
Marysville, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Marysville man arrested for domestic violence, carjacking

A Marysville man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly punching his girlfriend and pushing her out of her own vehicle before fleeing in late April. Steven Thomas Young, 36, was located and arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to the Yuba City Police Department after an investigation was opened on April 30, according to Yuba City Police Department Commander Sam Escheman.
Yuba City, CAcrimevoice.com

Sutter County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect arrested in fatal Yuba City shooting

A man was arrested in connection to a recent fatal shooting in Yuba City, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting took place on the morning of April 29, on the 1800 block of Allen Court. Deputies responded to the scene and found 32-year-old Jugdeep Man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Yuba City, CAkubaradio.com

ALLEGED YUBA CITY CARJACKING & DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUSPECT ARRESTED

A Marysville man suspected of a carjacking and domestic violence incident in Yuba City late last month has been located and arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies and turned over to the Yuba City Police Department. 36-year-old Steve Young is accused of punching his girlfriend of ‘several years” while the...
Sutter County, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Unknown suspect crashes into residence causing fire

A vehicle crashed into a residence near Cherry Street and Anna Lane on Sunday causing a fire, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The occupants of the residence were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The suspect allegedly fled the scene and ran north through an orchard. Due to damage to the residence, investigating personnel have limited access but are working to identify the suspect and the vehicle. As of late Monday, no arrests had been made.
Yuba City, CAkubaradio.com

DRIVER WHO CRASHED INTO YUBA CITY HOME STILL BEING SOUGHT

Sutter County Sheriff’s deputies remain on the hunt for the driver who crashed into a house near Cherry Street & Anna Lane on Mother’s Day, causing it to burst into flames. Everyone inside managed to get out safely. The suspect fled on foot through an orchard. A Facebook post from...
Yuba City, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Man sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for 2019 double murder

A man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for murdering two Yuba City residents in 2019. Diego Elijah Martinez, 20, appeared in Sutter County Superior Court on Friday for his sentencing. In March, he pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of Margarita Contreras, 73, and Jose Ramirez, 41, inside their Clark Avenue home on June 14, 2019.
Yuba City, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Crashes Into Yuba City Home

A car crashed into a Yuba City home on Sunday, May 9, 2021, causing the house to catch on fire. The members of the household were safely evacuated. According to a report given by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, the location of the incident was a private home near Anna Lane and Cherry Street. Officers report that the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the house fled into a nearby field. They were able to gather only a very vague description of the suspect.
Yuba City, CAkubaradio.com

ARREST MADE AFTER FIGHT OVER GUN ON McRAE WAY, YUBA CITY

A Yuba City man is accused of pulling a gun during an argument between 2 other men Saturday afternoon at around 3:45, when officers responded to the 300 block of McRae Way to reports of “a fight involving a gun” according to a Yuba City Police Sargent, who tells The Appeal-Democrat a third man, 25-year-old Enrique Covarrubias, who wasn’t involved in the initial altercation, pulled a pistol and pointed it at one of the 2 other men. A 4th person then reportedly got involved and tried to get the gun out of Covarrubias’s hand, causing it to go off.
Yuba City, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Man sentenced to eight years in prison for attempted murder

A Yuba City man was sentenced to eight years in state prison after he pleaded no contest to attempted murder. Jeffrey Charles Comer, 47, was arrested in October 2020 after he shot Ricky Lee Reynolds, 39, with a .22 caliber rifle in the river bottoms area near Shanghai Bend. He was located three days after the shooting. During an attempt to apprehend Comer, deputies from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Detail fired their weapons. Comer suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Sutter County, CAPosted by
ABC10

Man arrested following hours-long barricade in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies arrested a 22-year-old man following an hours-long stand-off in Sutter County Thursday. According to a press release from the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, the situation started after deputies found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the 1800 block of Allen Ct. just after 9:30 a.m.
Yuba City, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

One dead, one arrested following shooting in Yuba City

One man is dead and another man has been arrested following an alleged shooting that occurred in the area of Anthony Way and Allen Way in Yuba City on Thursday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting involving a victim. By the time law enforcement arrived to the area in south Yuba City, witnesses and neighbors advised that the armed suspect had allegedly barricaded himself in a nearby house.
Yuba City, CAkubaradio.com

STANDOFF AND MURDER ARREST FOLLOWING SHOOTING ON ALLEN COURT IN YUBA CITY

Sutter County Sheriff’s deputies responded yesterday morning at around 9:30 to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Allen Court in Yuba City. There, they found 32-year-old Jugdeep Mann with multiple gunshot wounds. Life saving efforts were unsuccessful. Deputies quickly obtained information on a suspect and the Undersheriff...