Charges dismissed in kidnapping, rape case

The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office dropped charges of kidnapping, rape, false imprisonment, and a misdemeanor count of possessing a controlled substance that had been charged to a Yuba City man, who still faces murder charges stemming from a different case.

Roberto L. Robinson, Jr., 22, was scheduled to face trial next week for charges that stemmed from an alleged incident in August 2020. During a trial readiness conference on Friday, Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich told the court that his office would be dropping the charges against Robinson because the alleged victim had not been located to serve her with a subpoena and arrange for her appearance in court.

Robinson appeared in court via video conference on Friday. He is in custody due to charges filed against him on May 3 alleging he fatally shot Jugdeep Mann, 32, on April 29 in the 1800 block of Allen Court.

After shooting Mann, Robinson allegedly ran into a nearby house in the 1800 block of Anthony Way. After several hours of announcements and negotiations, Robinson was taken into custody without incident. The DAs office charged Robinson with murder, robbery, burglary, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

In a separate case, Robinson was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury. Those charges stem from the day before the alleged shooting when Robinson allegedly threw a cellphone at a victim he was in a dating relationship with and assaulted the victim and her sister by hitting their occupied vehicle with his own vehicle.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m. for arraignment on the two new cases. He remains in Sutter County Jail and is ineligible for bail.