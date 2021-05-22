newsbreak-logo
Live Oak, CA

Construction on Highway 99 near Lomo Crossing to start Monday

By Lynzie Lowe / llowe@appealdemocrat.com
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0OCw_0a7dBBtQ00
Construction on a safety project on Highway 99 near the Lomo Railroad Crossing is scheduled to start on Monday. Courtesy photo

Road work is scheduled to begin on Monday for a safety project at the intersection of Highway 99 and Live Oak Boulevard near the Lomo Railroad Crossing.

According to Caltrans District 3, the $100,000 safety project is aimed at improving safety and traffic operations and reducing the number and severity of collisions at this intersection.

Crews plan to work from 7 p.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening to replace the left turn lanes in the center median with flexible delineators, rumble strips and double-yellow striping.

“These features will prohibit motorists from making a left turn from southbound Highway 99 to Live Oak Boulevard and a left turn from northbound Highway 99 to Encinal Road,” according to Caltrans. “Motorists should use alternate routes to access Live Oak Boulevard or Encinal Road.”

Crews will also be placing painted splitter islands at the intersection, which will allow only right-hand turns onto Highway 99 from local roads. Motorists also will be unable to cross the highway between Live Oak Boulevard and Encinal Road.

Live Oak Boulevard and Encinal Road at Highway 99 will be closed temporarily during the roadwork and detour routes will be in place.

“Caltrans is committed to improving safety and traffic operations and reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection of State Route 99 and Live Oak Boulevard and Encinal Road near the Lomo Railroad Crossing in Sutter County,” said Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, public information officer for Caltrans District 3. “While Caltrans develops a major $10 million safety project scheduled for construction in summer 2024, the department is proposing a series of interim safety countermeasures for the intersection.”

According to statistics from the California Highway Patrol, there were 34 collisions at this intersection from 2016 to 2018. Of that number, there were 30 multi-vehicle collisions, including 13 broadsides, 11 rear ends and one sideswipe.

“These are indicative of intersection-related collisions,” said Mohtes-Chan. “Broadsides tend to be more severe to vehicle occupants.”

Of the incidents reported, five were traveling southbound trying to make a left turn onto Live Oak Boulevard, seven were trying to cross between Live Oak and Encinal and one was trying to make a left turn onto southbound Highway 99 from Live Oak Boulevard.

According to Mohtes-Chan, Caltrans will continue to evaluate collision patterns in the area after the project is completed as traffic collision reports become available from the California Highway Patrol.

While road work is active, motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area and be alert for crews and equipment working in the center median.

