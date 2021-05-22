Being the eyes in the sky

Original lookout coordinator and current volunteer Greg Crompton uses the Osborne Fire Finder at the Oregon Peak lookout tower. Courtesy photo

With 15 minutes left in her four-hour shift as a lookout volunteer at Oregon Peak in northern Yuba County, Beverly Cameron-Fildes saw a puff of smoke to the south of the lookout tower.

She contacted dispatch to give them a smoke report and used the fire finder in the tower to provide crews with the fire’s location. The fire was contained to an acre.

“To catch it at an acre is ideal and that’s the point of having somebody up there,” Cameron-Fildes said.

Oregon Peak is one of four Cal Fire managed towers in the region that use volunteers to keep an eye out for fires. The other towers are located at Banner Mountain in Nevada City, Wolf Mountain in the foothills between Higgins Corner and Penn Valley, and Howell Mountain in Colfax.

Cameron-Fildes said the other lookout towers will sometimes communicate with each other to get more accurate information to first responders. This year will be her sixth as a volunteer. Cameron-Fildes also volunteers for the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council in education and outreach.

Volunteers staff the Oregon Peak lookout tower from June through November. Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council Executive Director Steve Andrews said right now 25-30 people have committed to be volunteers this fire season and that number needs to be at about 45 to fully staff all shifts.

Oregon Peak has been staffed by volunteers since 1992. Before the tower, the U.S. Forest Service had a platform at Oregon Peak in the 1930s. In 1935-36, Cal Fire took over Oregon Peak and built the existing tower and staffed it with seasonal employees.

The tower is operated under the authority and direction of Cal Fire and its volunteers are part of the Volunteers in Prevention (VIP) program.

“New volunteers will be registered with Cal Fire, receive training, and will be assigned to work with an experienced lookout volunteer,” Andrews said in an email.

On Sunday, Cal Fire will be conducting annual training for volunteers who will staff the Oregon, Banner, Wolf and Howell locations this fire season.

During a shift, Cameron-Fildes said, volunteers do a 360 degree scan every seven minutes. They use an Osborne Fire Finder, which is a disc shaped device with notches for 360 degrees and an eyepiece to look through.

She said it takes experience to distinguish between what is smoke and not deceptive looking things on the horizon. For instance, land scars, dead trees, water vapor or dust can be mistaken for smoke at a long distance. Having people in place to see potential fires starting that can call them in is essential to preventing the spread of wildfires. Cameron-Fildes said the faster word gets to first responders the better chance there is in stopping a small fire from growing.

“We can react quicker than a camera can,” Cameron-Fildes said.

She said the outlook for this fire season is “scary.”

“We could be up against a longer than average fire season,” Cameron-Fildes said. “...We could be very busy and it could be a very long season.”

The public can do its part by taking precautions to prevent fires from starting. Cameron-Fildes said people doing defensible space work should do so in a safe manner. Someone mowing their lawn with a metal blade on dry grass in the middle of the day could hit one rock and spark a fire.

She said she’s heard about large fires starting from small mistakes such as welding over dry grass. She suggested people do defensible space work and other activities that could create a spark before 10 a.m. Fuel moisture levels drop as the temperature warms up.

In addition to when work is done, the equipment used is also important. People should avoid using metal blades around dry grass. Putting hot machines such as chainsaws on grass can spark a fire, and Cameron-Fildes mentioned an instance where someone out recreational shooting struck a rock that caused a spark.

When out camping, make sure campfires are completely extinguished before leaving and use tow chain covers when hauling. Chains dragging on asphalt can cause roadside fires, Cameron-Fildes said.

“It doesn’t take much,” she said. “A handful of embers can cause a catastrophic fire.”

For more information about fire safety, visit yubafiresafe.org. Andrews said anyone interested in being a lookout volunteer should email Chris.Mertens@fire.ca.gov.