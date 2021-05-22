New art gallery hosting its first show

Tina Linville, left, and Sarah Cabigas, right, set up the “Wall Hangings” group exhibit at Four Fourteen in Marysville on Friday. The exhibition will be on display at the gallery May 25 through July 3. Courtesy photo

Marysville’s newest art gallery will begin hosting its first show on Tuesday.

Four Fourteen is a cooperative model urban art gallery currently run by two local artists, Tina Linville and Sarah Cabigas.

Linville said the gallery was a product of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the pair brainstormed ideas to make art more sustainable in the Yuba-Sutter area.

“We wanted to create a safe space where artists could explore their creativity and curiosity,” said Cabigas.

Linville said the main focus of the space is to help and support artists explore their talents while making connections with other artists and the community.

While the building has been a studio space for local artists, this is the first time that a show has been held in the gallery space.

“Wall Hangings,” is a group exhibition of fiber art and will be on display at Four Fourteen May 25 through July 3.

Linville said the textile theme was chosen for this first exhibition to honor the neighboring business Sew-n-Piece, who will be celebrating five years of business.

“We wanted to honor the many quilters that have been making art with fiber for all these years,” said Linville.

Cabigas said the gallery is also planning to incorporate programming into the upcoming exhibition to allow the community to further engage with the art.

In the future, Linville said they plan to host a variety of art exhibitions, including both solo and group exhibitions featuring local and national artists.

According to Linville, the art that will be featured will not be what one would expect to see in a more rural area such as the Yuba-Sutter region, rather more similar to a gallery in San Francisco or San Diego.

“I’d say we are definitely unique,” said Cabigas. “I was born and raised in Yuba City and I have never seen anything like this here before.”

The gallery also holds ongoing submissions to fill any studio work spaces and artist gallery spaces as they become available. As of Friday, there was currently one studio artist spot available and three gallery spaces available for new artists. Those interested in occupying a space are requested to fill out an online application, which can be found on the Four Fourteen website.

The gallery is located at 414 Fourth St., Marysville. For more information, visit https://fourfourteengallery.org.