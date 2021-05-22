newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marysville, CA

New art gallery hosting its first show

By Lynzie Lowe / llowe@appealdemocrat.com
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qanfx_0a7dB9DD00
Tina Linville, left, and Sarah Cabigas, right, set up the “Wall Hangings” group exhibit at Four Fourteen in Marysville on Friday. The exhibition will be on display at the gallery May 25 through July 3. Courtesy photo

Marysville’s newest art gallery will begin hosting its first show on Tuesday.

Four Fourteen is a cooperative model urban art gallery currently run by two local artists, Tina Linville and Sarah Cabigas.

Linville said the gallery was a product of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the pair brainstormed ideas to make art more sustainable in the Yuba-Sutter area.

“We wanted to create a safe space where artists could explore their creativity and curiosity,” said Cabigas.

Linville said the main focus of the space is to help and support artists explore their talents while making connections with other artists and the community.

While the building has been a studio space for local artists, this is the first time that a show has been held in the gallery space.

“Wall Hangings,” is a group exhibition of fiber art and will be on display at Four Fourteen May 25 through July 3.

Linville said the textile theme was chosen for this first exhibition to honor the neighboring business Sew-n-Piece, who will be celebrating five years of business.

“We wanted to honor the many quilters that have been making art with fiber for all these years,” said Linville.

Cabigas said the gallery is also planning to incorporate programming into the upcoming exhibition to allow the community to further engage with the art.

In the future, Linville said they plan to host a variety of art exhibitions, including both solo and group exhibitions featuring local and national artists.

According to Linville, the art that will be featured will not be what one would expect to see in a more rural area such as the Yuba-Sutter region, rather more similar to a gallery in San Francisco or San Diego.

“I’d say we are definitely unique,” said Cabigas. “I was born and raised in Yuba City and I have never seen anything like this here before.”

The gallery also holds ongoing submissions to fill any studio work spaces and artist gallery spaces as they become available. As of Friday, there was currently one studio artist spot available and three gallery spaces available for new artists. Those interested in occupying a space are requested to fill out an online application, which can be found on the Four Fourteen website.

The gallery is located at 414 Fourth St., Marysville. For more information, visit https://fourfourteengallery.org.

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
2K+
Followers
254
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Marysville, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Urban Art#Art Exhibitions#National Gallery#Show Business#Community#Four Fourteen May 25#Artist Gallery Spaces#Fiber Art#Artists#Creativity#Incorporate Programming#Wall Hangings#Ongoing Submissions#Yuba Sutter#Connections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Maxwell, CAPosted by
Maxwell Journal

Maxwell events coming soon

1. Brews, Blues & BBQ 2021; 2. The Wizard of Oz (Saturday) by Kinetics Academy of Dance; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. Moonshine Bandits - Red, White and Blue Collar Tour at Tackle Box | ChicoCA; 5. 5/31/21 Bingo Presale (Mini Marathon);
Sutter County, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Yoga in the Garden planned for Saturday

Yuba-Sutter families are invited to join in for yoga at the Artisan Community Garden at the Sutter County Museum on Saturday morning. Family Mindfulness in Motion — Yoga in the Garden is a monthly event put on by the Artisan Community Garden and Mindful Youth Adventures. Saturday’s gathering will be overseen by yoga instructor Sumiko Sprague.
Sutter, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Yuba College student art exhibition to take place at YSAC gallery

The Yuba College Art Department will present a student art exhibition at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “Seven Students, A Group Show” will feature both ceramics and paintings. Ceramists Sara Crowhurst, Laurel Capps,Tara Crowhurst, Jade Evans and Jazmin Lacount; and painters Alondra Fuentes and Amelia Villagomez will be featured. “It’s...
Yuba City, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Farmers market returns

The Sutter County Museum’s Certified Farmers Market has returned for its second season. The market opened May 5 and will be open every Wednesday evening from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sutter County Museum – 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. The event offers community members a chance to support local farmers and enjoy food trucks.
Yuba City, CAcbslocal.com

Spring Barn Show in Yuba City

The Spring Barn Show will have 30 artisan vendors, 4 food trucks, live music. They will have chocolate covered strawberries, succulent arrangements, fresh floral arrangements, lavender Mother's Day spa packages and lots home decor with a touch of boho or vintage flare. All while shopping in 100 year old barns on a lavender farm!
Yuba City, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Object Lesson: Remembering the good old days

The Sutter County Museum recently received a few new donations to add to its vast collection of Yuba-Sutter history, and the pieces are sure to take some local residents back to the good old days. Jessica Hougen, director and curator of the Sutter County Museum, said Dr. Michael Andrews –...
Yuba City, CAAppeal-Democrat

Casa de Esperanza hosts annual Mother’s Day Brunch

Casa de Esperanza’s annual Mother’s Day Brunch raised a total of approximately $5,860 during a drive-through pickup on Saturday at The Refuge in Yuba City. Julie Gill Shuffield, president of the Casa de Esperanza Board of Directors, said 136 adult meals were successfully picked up during the four-hour window. There were also 19 kids’ meals and eight mimosa kits ordered and picked up by the community during the fundraiser.
Yuba City, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Kiwanis Club to host Lobster Feed and Cajun Sausage Boil

The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will host its 27th annual Lobster Feed and Cajun Sausage Boil as a drive-through event. “The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City has a long history of helping children, founded on March 26, 1926, we are 95 years old and going strong,” it was stated in a press release. “The pandemic year slowed us down but did not stop us from working to meet our goals to fund our projects, scholarships and programs.”
Marysville, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Yuba-Sutter Diversions Calendar

We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!. Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We...