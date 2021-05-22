Yuba College receiving funds under American Rescue Plan

newsbreak-logo
It was recently announced that Yuba College is receiving more than $13 million under the American Rescue Plan.

According to Congressman John Garamendi, the funding will help local institutions cope with the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue serving their students safely. At least half of the funding each university receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance to students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardships.

The American Rescue Plan is providing $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide.

Yuba College President Tawny Dotson said Yuba College’s allocation was $13,399,000 and final decisions on how the recently awarded funds will be used have not yet been made for the college.

“This round of funding allows us to take time to ensure we are meeting the full needs of students as we recover from the pandemic and we expect to take time to ensure we have a solid foundation for how those decisions are made,” Dotson said.

She said, generally, they expect to identify ways to support those students who had to stop out or drop out due to the pandemic to return to Yuba College and finish a credential, continue to support students financially as outlined in the act and to partner with the community to recover from the pandemic.

With previous stimulus funds, Dotson said they have been able to provide funding directly to students for enrollment fees and books, provide emergency assistance for those students who needed additional support and to provide resources for food, housing and mental health support.

“Now is a great time for anyone considering upskilling or reskilling to attend Yuba College,” Dotson said. “We are creating stronger partnerships with our K-12 leaders in Yuba and Sutter and many of our career and technical education programs are seeing growing requests from industry for their graduates.”

She said while they await final guidance from the California Department of Public Health, they are implementing a phased return of employees by making collaborative decisions based on safety and student needs.

“As we now move toward more face-to-face services and classes starting in June, we will ensure our facilities are safe to return for employees and students as well,” Dotson said.

