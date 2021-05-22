newsbreak-logo
Yuba City, CA

Man headed to trial for kidnapping, assault

By David Wilson dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
 1 day ago

A man is headed to trial on charges of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury, making criminal threats, false imprisonment, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing the use of a communication device.

Luis A. Soto, 24, allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her several times on April 17. Soto was arrested in an orchard behind the 1500 block of Greenwich Circle in south Yuba City. The victim had ended a relationship with Soto the night prior and Soto allegedly took the victim by force, took her phone, began beating her up and stabbed her several times. Soto allegedly assaulted the victim on separate occasions at different locations.

On Friday, Sutter County Superior Court Judge Susan Green found there was sufficient evidence to hold Soto to answer on all charges after a preliminary hearing. As of late Friday, Soto remained in Sutter County Jail.

