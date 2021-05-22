Sacramento man deemed fit to stand trial after psychologist’s evaluation

Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter found a Sacramento man fit to stand trial after a court-appointed psychologist gave his opinion that the defendant was mentally competent.

The criminal proceedings in the case against Dominik O. Cash, 28, had been suspended since March when his attorney declared a doubt as to Cash’s mental health. The DA’s office charged Cash with murder, evading a peace officer causing death, DUI causing injury, hit-and-run, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and driving on a suspended license.

It is alleged that on Jan. 16, Cash was traveling south on Highway 70 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour and passing over double yellow lines. He entered Marysville and despite a successful spike strip deployment, continued at high speeds into the intersection of B Street and Ninth Street. Cash allegedly ran a red light and broadsided a vehicle, which was heading east on Ninth Street. Dawn Ritter, 55, of Marysville, was killed in the collision.

After the competency doubt was declared, a psychologist gave the opinion that Cash was not competent to stand trial. The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office disagreed and requested a second psychologist be appointed to evaluate Cash.

On Friday, Deputy District Attorney Monique McDevitt said Dr. Don Stembridge opined that Cash was competent to stand trial and the court agreed. Cash will next appear in court on June 9 at 9 a.m. for a prehearing conference. Cash remains in custody and is ineligible for bail.