newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sutter County, CA

Resolution expected in case of man charged with rape

By David Wilson / dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 1 day ago

A man charged with rape of an unconscious victim and unlawful sex with a minor three years younger than the defendant is expected to enter a plea in the case next month.

The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office filed the charges against Mario Garibay on Feb. 19 for an alleged incident that occurred at a house party on Jan. 18. Garibay appeared in court on April 28 for his arraignment.

Garibay’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Friday. Defense attorney Roberto Marquez appeared on Garibay’s behalf and informed the court that the preliminary hearing would not be going forward because a resolution was expected to be reached.

A hearing was set for June 16. Garibay is expected to enter a plea on that date.

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
2K+
Followers
254
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sutter County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Sutter County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Preliminary Hearing#Court Hearing#County Court#District Court#Resolution#Man#Unlawful Sex#Plea#Defense Attorney#House Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Linda, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Linda man sentenced to 31 years to life for knife assault

A Linda man was sentenced to 31 years to life in state prison for committing a third strike offense for assaulting a victim with a knife. In March, a Yuba County Superior Court jury found Clayton Alton John, 47, guilty of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, and possession of a concealed dirk or dagger, according to Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor.
Yuba City, CAcrimevoice.com

Sutter County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect arrested in fatal Yuba City shooting

A man was arrested in connection to a recent fatal shooting in Yuba City, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting took place on the morning of April 29, on the 1800 block of Allen Court. Deputies responded to the scene and found 32-year-old Jugdeep Man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Sutter County, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Unknown suspect crashes into residence causing fire

A vehicle crashed into a residence near Cherry Street and Anna Lane on Sunday causing a fire, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The occupants of the residence were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The suspect allegedly fled the scene and ran north through an orchard. Due to damage to the residence, investigating personnel have limited access but are working to identify the suspect and the vehicle. As of late Monday, no arrests had been made.
Yuba City, CAkubaradio.com

DRIVER WHO CRASHED INTO YUBA CITY HOME STILL BEING SOUGHT

Sutter County Sheriff’s deputies remain on the hunt for the driver who crashed into a house near Cherry Street & Anna Lane on Mother’s Day, causing it to burst into flames. Everyone inside managed to get out safely. The suspect fled on foot through an orchard. A Facebook post from...
Yuba City, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Man sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for 2019 double murder

A man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for murdering two Yuba City residents in 2019. Diego Elijah Martinez, 20, appeared in Sutter County Superior Court on Friday for his sentencing. In March, he pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of Margarita Contreras, 73, and Jose Ramirez, 41, inside their Clark Avenue home on June 14, 2019.
Yuba City, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Arraignment for Yuba City murder suspect continued

A man suspected of killing a Yuba City man last week appeared in Sutter County Superior Court on Monday. Roberto Luis Robinson Jr., 22, has been charged with murder, robbery, burglary, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Jugdeep Mann, 32, on April 29.
Yuba City, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Man sentenced to eight years in prison for attempted murder

A Yuba City man was sentenced to eight years in state prison after he pleaded no contest to attempted murder. Jeffrey Charles Comer, 47, was arrested in October 2020 after he shot Ricky Lee Reynolds, 39, with a .22 caliber rifle in the river bottoms area near Shanghai Bend. He was located three days after the shooting. During an attempt to apprehend Comer, deputies from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Detail fired their weapons. Comer suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Sutter County, CAPosted by
ABC10

Man arrested following hours-long barricade in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies arrested a 22-year-old man following an hours-long stand-off in Sutter County Thursday. According to a press release from the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, the situation started after deputies found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the 1800 block of Allen Ct. just after 9:30 a.m.
Yuba City, CAKCRA.com

Suspect barricaded in Yuba City home as deputies investigate homicide

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A suspect is barricaded inside a home in Yuba City on Thursday as deputies investigate a homicide, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said one person was killed around 10:30 a.m. near Allen Drive. An armed suspect is currently barricaded inside a home. Negotiation teams...