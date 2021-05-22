Resolution expected in case of man charged with rape

A man charged with rape of an unconscious victim and unlawful sex with a minor three years younger than the defendant is expected to enter a plea in the case next month.

The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office filed the charges against Mario Garibay on Feb. 19 for an alleged incident that occurred at a house party on Jan. 18. Garibay appeared in court on April 28 for his arraignment.

Garibay’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Friday. Defense attorney Roberto Marquez appeared on Garibay’s behalf and informed the court that the preliminary hearing would not be going forward because a resolution was expected to be reached.

A hearing was set for June 16. Garibay is expected to enter a plea on that date.