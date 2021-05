The Marvel “formula,” based on the analysis of more than a decade of content, seemingly reads something like this—take one part, attractive lead actor, one part heartfelt, but predictable story, three parts quippy humor, and a pinch of elaborate, sometimes convoluted continuity and mix well until you get an all-ages, inoffensive meal. While most of the output has been solid, the sameness that hangs over most of Marvel’s films and TV projects has led many to grow weary of superhero storytelling in recent years, wondering if there’s still room for discovery or any way to bring something new to the table. While it’s not perfect and it most definitely isn’t for everybody, “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” might be that exact “new” quality fans have been craving.