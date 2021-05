The Pierre Governor baseball team will wrap up its regular season on Friday and Saturday as they host both Washington and Lincoln in must win games for seeding. Washington is coming into Friday with a doubleheader sweep of Mitchell on Tuesday which puts them two games over .500 in Class A games, meaning the seed points are worth more no matter how many games Pierre wins. The Governors, at 16-4, still hold its own destiny to be in the top four to host a region round but will need at least three wins to then not need any help.