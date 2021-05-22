Rays at Jays, May 21-24

We're almost done with Dunedin. Charlie Montoyo was taking some heat last night for sending Dolis out to close against the Red Sox. It was further evidence, in fact, that Montoyo has abandoned the traditional Slave to the Save approach of running a bullpen. The man who has been his best reliever (Chatwood) was called on to face the heart of the Boston lineup, the 2-3-4 hitters. His second best reliever (Romano) got the next shift, the 5-6-7 hitters. Both pitchers did their jobs perfectly, leaving the bottom of the order for Dolis, who's generally been as effective and as reliable as Chatwood and Romano.