Public land agencies remind visitors to recreate responsibly this summer.

Colorado Public Lands Day is May 15. The North Fork Valley wants federal land managers to prioritize its land-based future. Last fall, I had the opportunity to walk with a local community member along his ranch, discussing all of the issues that pertain to an individual in such a line of work. Among the different issues we discussed, water quality and availability came up. “Where does your water come from?” I asked. “From there” he said, pointing to the National Forest lands above his property, which also dominates the viewshed from any point in town.