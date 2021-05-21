newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Public land agencies remind visitors to recreate responsibly this summer.

bouldercounty.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnow before you go, be courteous, and help protect sensitive natural areas. Boulder County, Colo. – With visitation to Front Range trails expected to increase over the next several weeks, a group of eight federal, state, and local Colorado land managers remind visitors to recreate responsibly on area public lands. Recreating outdoors is an important way of life for all Coloradans. Public land agencies need everyone’s cooperation to help them sustain enjoyable outdoor experiences and to preserve natural areas for future generations.

www.bouldercounty.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Land Area#Federal Lands#Public Resources#Front Range#Coloradans#Cotrex#Denver Parks Recreation#U S Forest Service#State Of Colorado#Public Land Agencies#Shared Public Lands#Area Public Lands#Preserve#Recreating Outdoors#Sensitive Natural Areas#Wildlife Closure Areas#Popular Recreation Areas#Mountain Parks#Individual Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Apple
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
AgricultureGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Local public lands at a crossroads

Colorado Public Lands Day is May 15. The North Fork Valley wants federal land managers to prioritize its land-based future. Last fall, I had the opportunity to walk with a local community member along his ranch, discussing all of the issues that pertain to an individual in such a line of work. Among the different issues we discussed, water quality and availability came up. “Where does your water come from?” I asked. “From there” he said, pointing to the National Forest lands above his property, which also dominates the viewshed from any point in town.
Teton, IDbyuiscroll.org

Recreate responsibly: Respect the outdoors

A bear is crossing the road. Your Instagram story is empty and ready for grizzly content. The next step you take seems obvious: hop out of your car and snag a picture. Visitors to Grand Teton National Park can get so excited about sights in the park that they forget to follow proper safety precautions.
Lifestyleslc.gov

Public Lands Division

Parks, Natural Lands, Urban Forestry and Trails Advisory Board. The Natural History Museum of Utah (NHMU) doesn’t only catalog and exhibit the natural world of the past. The evolving natural world is both past and prologue, the present and the future. It’s an interesting thought to consider that natural history is something that occurs every moment of every day. And it’s often on particularly […]
Louisiana StatePosted by
Audacy

Louisiana takes applications for public lands gator harvest

(AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is taking lottery applications to harvest alligators on public lands. There are a total of 431 opportunities on 19 wildlife management areas, 28 public lakes and one Army Corps of Engineers property. Each offers tags for three alligators. The department takes...
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Wyoming Untrapped: Be aware of hazards on public lands

In Wyoming, we need our space and the freedom to roam on our public lands. Increased visitation and development is sending us further afield in search of solitude. We are blessed to have such a spacious state. However, we are faced with increased hazards almost anywhere on our public lands as dogs and other “non-target” species are trapped and snared.
Moose, WYeastidahonews.com

Grand Teton saw 48% increase in visitors in April compared to last year

MOOSE, Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park hosted an estimated 87,739 recreation visits in April, a 48% increase compared to April 2019. The park was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. Park statistics show that April 2021 had the highest number of recreation visits on record for the month of April.
Politicstownofcortemadera.org

Drought Response: Water Conservation from Public Works

As previously mentioned over the past month or so via weekly e-news, water use restrictions are in effect within our Community. As you may be aware, Marin Municipal Water District has adopted Ordinance No. 449 which includes a comprehensive list of mandatory water conservation measures to enhance the District’s water conservation program. The adoption of these conservation measures is aimed at reducing the quantity of water used both indoors and outdoors by all District customers to preserve the District’s limited water supply due to the current drought. This action is necessary to preserve remaining water supply given the uncertainty of future supply conditions.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Parks and Recreation announces summer pool schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced on Tuesday that the City’s nine outdoor public pools will open Saturday, May 29. Due to a limited number of available lifeguards, the pools will offer modified hours, reduced swimming lesson sessions and limited pool rentals. The season will end on Sunday, August 15.
Warren, NJRenna Media

Warren Recreation Offers Summer Playground Program

The Recreation Department will be offering a modified Summer Playground Program to Warren Residents only entering grades 1 – 5 in September. Our camp will follow the guidelines for Youth Camps issued by the New Jersey Department of Health and Governor Murphy and we are still awaiting updated guidelines for the 2021 camp season.
Travelspartaindependent.com

Park prepares for summer visitors

The 70,000-acre park Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area was the 10th most-visited national park in the country in 2020, with 4.1 million visits recorded. As the area emerges from the pandemic, this year promises to be just as busy. Visitors can plan ahead by calling the information desk at...
AnimalsRefinery29

Trampled Plants & Stressed-Out Wildlife — What Have We Done To The Great Outdoors?

I live within a block of a small but beautiful park in New York City. The place has been a refuge during the pandemic: groups of friends hosted cold-weather picnics, kids attended bundled-up birthday parties, and I took many very long, very necessary walks with my dog through the park and beyond. We all needed to get out of our homes; the outdoors felt like the only other place that was safe.
Lifestyleraccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Parks And Recreation Super Summer Challenge

For those looking for summer activities, Adel Parks and Recreation has announced a new summer event. The Super Summer Challenge is set to run from June 3rd to August 22nd. The challenge is limited to the first 100 teams that register and consists of 100 challenges that include tasks with photos, videos, geo-locations and QR code challenges.
LifestylePost Register

Fish and Game reopens fish hatcheries to public visitors

With reduced COVID-19 restrictions, Idaho Fish and Game is putting the welcome mat back out at all its fish hatcheries across the state. Fish hatcheries are now open to the public for self-guided visits, but no tours will be offered at this time. “Hatcheries have been closed to visitors since...
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Wildlife and Recreation Coexistence Public Forum

In a community such as Jackson Hole, nestled in the Rocky Mountains and home to outdoor recreation enthusiasts and abundant wildlife alike, there is a need for open communication and data-driven determinations when considering how wildlife and outdoor recreationalists should share wild spaces. This public forum aims to increase public awareness of the effects of recreation on wildlife while providing inspiration from other regional communities who have realized successes managing the issue.
Provincetown, MAcapecodtimes.com

Summer visitors booking earlier and faster

PROVINCETOWN – With the COVID-19 virus threat abating and advertising ramping up for the town's themed weeks, visitors appear to be venturing out and heading to Provincetown. But there could very well be no room to accommodate them, according to local lodging owners. "We’re three weeks out from Memorial Day...
Shenandoah, VANBC 29 News

Shenandoah National Park reminds visitors to “leave no trace” behind

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Before heading to Shenandoah National Park this year, the park has some reminders for visitors to be clean and respectful. In 2020, the park saw a 15% increase in park visitation from the previous year, and so far in 2021, they are seeing the same trends, and unfortunately, some are leaving garbage behind.
Las Cruces, NMDeming Headlight

Letters to the editor: On public land management

These letters published in the May 23, 2021 print edition of the Las Cruces Sun-News. Senator Hamblen’s recent opinion piece (May 16, 2021) is a continuation of previous statements she’s made regarding the supposed need and urgency to protect the public lands “before it’s too late.” She is referring to Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands, and her opinion piece also suggests that all of NM’s public lands must be designated as a national monument under the Antiquities Act.