Downtown Benton Harbor’s Liberty Theater is the subject of a proposed study by the city and Cornerstone Alliance to determine the feasibility of refurbishing the building. The idea is part of a continuing effort to renew Benton Harbor through investment in creative arts. Evan Leduc, executive director of economic development, said a multi-purpose performing arts facility, with several high-quality rehearsal and performance spaces, is one possible use for the 1,500-seat Liberty.