Rodney A. Sartin II
Rodney Austin Sartin II, 33, of St. Joseph passed away Monday May 17, 2021, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at First Church of God-Benton Heights Campus, 990 N. Euclid Ave., Benton Harbor, with the Rev. Jaime Cervantes and the Rev. Michael Roth officiating. Private burial will follow at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor. Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.www.heraldpalladium.com