Michael Dean Voit, 68, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. Funeral services will be at Bowerman Funeral Home, Eau Claire, with visitation 11 a.m – 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, and funeral following at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Eau Claire. Messages may be left online at www.bowermanfuneral.com.