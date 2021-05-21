NY Mets: Khalil Lee strikeout streak is not what we had in mind

The Mets are expected to promote Lee from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Monday's series opener in Atlanta, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. With two everyday players in Michael Conforto (hamstring) and Jeff McNeil (hamstring) headed to the 10-day injured list, New York will summon Lee and Johneshwy Fargas from Syracuse to help restore some depth in the outfield. Kevin Pillar and Dominic Smith should be locked into regular roles in two of the outfield spots in the short term, and Lee looks like the top candidate to fill the remaining opening in the everyday lineup. The 22-year-old has appeared in six games thus far for Syracuse, going 4-for-16 with a 5:6 BB:K while going 1-for-3 on stolen-base attempts.