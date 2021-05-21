newsbreak-logo
MLB

NY Mets: Khalil Lee strikeout streak is not what we had in mind

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Khalil Lee #26 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on May 12, 2021 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Orioles 7-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

MLBPocono Record

NY Mets call up Khalil Lee, place Albert Almora on 10-day IL

NEW YORK — The Mets will be down yet another player. The team on Wednesday placed outfielder Albert Almora Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder contusion that he suffered while colliding with the center-field wall as he tried to make a catch in Tuesday's win over Baltimore. To replace Almora for the time being, the Mets called up outfielder Khalil Lee, their No. 7 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Khalil Lee: Here are 3 things you should know about the Mets' prospect

Khalil Lee has earned his first callup to the big leagues. The New York Mets recalled the 22-year-old native of Newark, Delaware, prior to Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles and placed Albert Almora Jr. on the 10-day IL. The Kansas City Royals drafted Lee, who played high school baseball...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Khalil Lee: Recalled by Mets

Lee was recalled by the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Lee was sent to Triple-A Syracuse ahead of the regular season and went 4-for-16 with three runs, two RBI and a stolen base to begin the minor-league campaign. While Kevin Pillar will likely serve as the primary center fielder while Brandon Nimmo (hand) and Albert Almora (shoulder) are on the injured list, Lee will be available to make his major-league debut in the near future.
MLBMLB

Mets call up No. 7 prospect; Almora to IL

NEW YORK -- With an injury to outfielder Albert Almora Jr. further testing the Mets’ position-player depth, the team on Wednesday made a somewhat unconventional move to call up seventh-ranked prospect Khalil Lee from Triple-A Syracuse. Lee was a direct replacement for Almora, who landed on the injured list due to a left shoulder contusion.
MLBMLB

Conforto, McNeil to IL; Mets add Lee, Fargas

The Mets placed outfielder Michael Conforto (strained right hamstring) and second baseman Jeff McNeil (strained left hamstring) on the 10-day injured list before Monday's game against the Braves and called up outfielders Khalil Lee and Johneshwy Fargas from Triple-A Syracuse. Right-hander Seth Lugo was transferred to the 60-day IL. The...
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Mets’ Albert Almora lands on injured list after collision with wall, prospect Khalil Lee called up

As one veteran outfielder departed for the injured list, a promising young Mets prospect was called up to replace him. Center fielder Albert Almora was placed on the injured list Wednesday with a left shoulder bruise following his collision with the wall on an attempted catch in Tuesday’s 3-2 Mets’ win over the Orioles. Outfield prospect Khalil Lee, 22, was called up as the corresponding move. ...
MLBSportsGrid

Mets Could Call Up OF Prospect Khalil Lee For MLB Debut

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the New York Mets are in discussions to bring up outfield prospect Khalil Lee for his major league debut this weekend. The Mets could use some insurance in their outfield after placing Brandon Nimmo on the injury list. New York acquired Lee as part...
MLBMLB

Carrasco (hamstring) moved to 60-day IL

Carlos Carrasco’s torn right hamstring, which the Mets initially hoped would cost him six to eight weeks, is now guaranteed to keep him sidelined for significantly longer than that. The team on Thursday transferred Carrasco to the 60-day injured list, which will prevent him from returning before May 31. Mets...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets: 1 prospect to call up, 1 veteran to demote

The New York Mets may need to make a change to improve their lineup internally here soon. Faced with massive expectations under new owner Steven Cohen, the New York Mets find themselves as a middling team in the not-so-great NL East this season. The Mets are only a .500 team...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Khalil Lee: Call-up forthcoming

The Mets are expected to promote Lee from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Monday's series opener in Atlanta, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. With two everyday players in Michael Conforto (hamstring) and Jeff McNeil (hamstring) headed to the 10-day injured list, New York will summon Lee and Johneshwy Fargas from Syracuse to help restore some depth in the outfield. Kevin Pillar and Dominic Smith should be locked into regular roles in two of the outfield spots in the short term, and Lee looks like the top candidate to fill the remaining opening in the everyday lineup. The 22-year-old has appeared in six games thus far for Syracuse, going 4-for-16 with a 5:6 BB:K while going 1-for-3 on stolen-base attempts.
MLBNewsday

Who are these guys? Jake Hager, Khalil Lee, Johneshwy Fargas lift Mets over Marlins in 12th

MIAMI — Every night, it seems, somebody else — maybe somebody you’ve never heard of — comes up big for these injury-ravaged Mets. On Friday, it was several somebodies. Jake Hager and Khalil Lee each recorded the first major-league hit of his career in the 12th inning of the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Marlins. Another rookie, Johneshwy Fargas, added a two-run triple in the inning and was thrown out trying to make it an inside-the-park home run.
MLBcbslocal.com

Rookie Khalil Lee Lifts Mets Over Marlins 6-5 In 12th Inning

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Khalil Lee picked a pivotal time to finally put a ball in play. Lee hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the 12th inning for his first career hit after strikeouts in his first eight plate appearances — a major league record — and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 Friday.
Worcester, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

WooSox vs. top prospects: Deivi Garcia, Spencer Howard among top-rated opponents coming to Polar Park

It sounds like a marketing pitch: See tomorrow’s stars today. Minor League Baseball has been using some variation of the idea for decades. But in baseball, there’s plenty of truth to it. Almost nobody goes from being drafted to the majors. Long-time minor league fans can tick off long lists of players who are now brand names that they saw on the way up.
MLBnumberfire.com

Khalil Lee in right field for New York on Saturday

New York Mets outfielder Khalil Lee is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Lee will make his fifth outfield appearance after Dominic Smith was moved to left and Brandon Drury was sent to the bench. In a matchup against righty Pablo Lopez, our models project Lee to...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mets' Khalil Lee batting seventh on Tuesday

New York Mets outfielder Khalil Lee is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Lee will start in right field and bat seventh versus left-hander Tucker Davidson and the Braves on Tuesday. Kevin Pillar has been ruled out after suffering multiple nasal fractures as a result of being hit in the face by a pitch during Monday's 3-1 win against the Atlanta Braves.
MLBnumberfire.com

Khalil Lee kept out of Mets' lineup Monday

New York Mets outfielder Khalil Lee is out of the lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. Lee provided a pinch-hit go-ahead RBI double for the Mets on Friday but he is just 1-for-15 with 10 strikeouts since making his debut last week. Cameron Maybin, Dominic Smith, and Johneshwy Fargas will cover the outfield for the Mets on Monday night. James McCann will play first base and Tomas Nido will catch southpaw David Peterson as the Mets' fifth batter.
MLBTimes Herald-Record

What's on deck for NY Mets: Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Orioles

NEW YORK — The Mets have won five in a row. They'll go for six and seven on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the Orioles come to town. The Mets have won these games without the injured Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis, who were the club's two hottest bats before suffering their respective injuries. They've used two bullpen days — one planned, one because of David Peterson's short start. They've also overcome the firings of two beloved hitting coaches.