Students Express Concern About Multicultural Center Resources

Ebony Webber opened a March talk with this rhetorical question: “How do we bridge the gap where privilege exists?”. With close to 18 years of experience in nonprofit and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) issues, Ebony — who is Chief Operating Officer of Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) — has sought to be a resource for students who come from minoritized backgrounds and empower them to believe in their ability. By being present in two virtual sections of Agriculture Education courses at California State University of Chico (CSUC) and speaking on privilege as it relates to allyship, she would not only be bridging the gap between DEI and agriculture education, but her message would also become a guide to future agriculture educators who would soon teach thousands of marginalized agriculture education students across California.