It looks like Disneyland Resort is taking small steps “back to normal” as Disneyland and California Adventure Parks can welcome thousands more Disney Guests to the parks!. After the huge announcement that Orange County would move into the yellow tier (also known as tier 4 of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint For a Safer Economy) and would therefore be allowed to increase Disneyland and California Adventure theme park capacity from 25% to 35%, we noticed that Disney has just released an enormous amount of theme park reservations on the Disneyland website for May, June, and July!