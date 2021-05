While there’s much more to evaluating a company than simply looking at what it’s trading at, you can actually learn a lot about a stock simply based on its price. For example, stocks that are priced at less than $5 per share are extremely volatile and are companies that have a long way to go towards becoming household names. On the other hand, higher-priced stocks like Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway tend to be more established businesses with fewer outstanding shares and less volatility. While market capitalization and fundamentals are also important pieces of the puzzle for valuing a stock, the truth is that the price of a stock is always going to play a key role in your decision-making.