NMHC Breaks Down the Eviction Equation
The COVID-19 pandemic elevated fears of housing instability for many of America’s renters. Evidence suggests that apartment renters were more at risk for job loss. Fueled by historic unemployment and economic uncertainty, families questioned their continued ability to pay rent. The Census Household Pulse Survey, which began in spring 2020, has routinely showed approximately one-third of respondents have been concerned about their ability to meet their rental obligations.www.multifamilyexecutive.com