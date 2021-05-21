2 Discount Store Stocks to Scoop Up Now

The increasing popularity of consumer electronics and electric vehicle (EV) markers’ efforts to boost their production as the global economy emerges from it COVID-19-driven slump have been driving up demand for semiconductors. So, we think it could be wise to now scoop up the shares of STMicroelectronics (STM), Vishay (VSH), and O2Micro (OIIM). They appear undervalued currently given their immense growth potential. Let’s pore over these names.As the demand for consumer electronics has increased worldwide as individuals and organizations seek to stay connected remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for semiconductor chips that are needed to run these gadgets is on the rise. This, along with rising demand for semiconductors from the booming electric vehicle (EV) industry, has created a huge supply shortage. However, the resultant increase in chip prices has been working to the benefit of the chip manufacturers. This has attracted significant investor attention to the semiconductor space, as is evidenced by the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 59.1% returns over the past year versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF’s (SPY) 41.4% returns.