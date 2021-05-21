newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

2 Discount Store Stocks to Scoop Up Now

By Nimesh Jaiswal
stocknews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19-pandemic-led restrictions were a massive obstacle for discount stores last year because supply chains and operations were disrupted. However, many discount retailers strengthened their online presence to benefit from the online buying trend. While online sales are already helping many discount retailers, increasing physical store sales with the reopening of the economy should help them thrive in the coming months.

stocknews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Discount Stores#Dollar Stores#Retail Store Sales#Online Stores#Spdr S P Retail Etf#Xrt#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust#Research And Markets#Cagr#Dltr#Powr#Momentum#Canadian#Chesapeake Media Group#Aki Technologies#Eps#Dollar Tree Inc#Physical Store Sales#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Retailinvesting.com

2 Overvalued Retail Stocks Wall Street Hates

The retail industry has grown remarkably over the past year on the back of increasing demand for online shopping, and immersive experiences offered by digitally sophisticated retail stores. While most stocks in the sector are thriving, there are some significantly overvalued players that Wall Street analysts detest. Cases in point are Gap (GPS) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF).Their weak fundamentals do not justify their premium valuations. Hence, we think they should be avoided now.The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the retail landscape in a big way as consumers learned to depend much more on online shopping and physical retailers responded with speedy rollouts of new and advanced online shopping facilities. While brick-and-mortar retail has been dying a slow death at the hands of growing e-commerce trends, retailers equipped with omnichannel offerings have witnessed steady growth.
RetailEntrepreneur

Why Target (NYSE:TGT) is the Premier Big-Box Retailer Stock

All of the big-box retailers like Target (NYSE:TGT) have several similar qualities that set them apart from traditional stores. For example, they usually have large physical locations, are part of a chain of stores, and offer a huge variety of different products and services that are available for consumers to purchase. This business model was very profitable during the pandemic, as many of these stores were deemed essential businesses and benefitted from panic buying.
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Dollar General Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

It would be easy to presume that the best days for Dollar General's (NYSE:DG) stock performance have come and gone. Just a few years back, investors didn't fully appreciate the dollar store industry's potential, and this particular chain navigated its opportunity well. For instance, shoppers liked initiatives such as the addition of fresh produce.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy Now

After getting shellacked during the pandemic, consumer discretionary stocks are now back in vogue. With the reopening now in full speed, sectors like travel, entertainment, and dining have bounced back. Consumers anticipate a strong recovery thanks to pent-up demand for activities that were off-limits during the crisis. If you're looking...
Retailinvesting.com

Walmart Profits, Home Depot Sales, Macy's Outlook: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks wobbled on Monday as good news on vaccine rollouts and reopenings across the U.S. blunted concerns about interest rates. Energy stocks helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average overcome losses on the tech side, while oil prices climbed even after the Colonial Pipeline said it was back online. This is a big week for retail earnings, with Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) kicking things off.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Undervalued Chip Stocks to Scoop-Up in May

The increasing popularity of consumer electronics and electric vehicle (EV) markers’ efforts to boost their production as the global economy emerges from it COVID-19-driven slump have been driving up demand for semiconductors. So, we think it could be wise to now scoop up the shares of STMicroelectronics (STM), Vishay (VSH), and O2Micro (OIIM). They appear undervalued currently given their immense growth potential. Let’s pore over these names.As the demand for consumer electronics has increased worldwide as individuals and organizations seek to stay connected remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for semiconductor chips that are needed to run these gadgets is on the rise. This, along with rising demand for semiconductors from the booming electric vehicle (EV) industry, has created a huge supply shortage. However, the resultant increase in chip prices has been working to the benefit of the chip manufacturers. This has attracted significant investor attention to the semiconductor space, as is evidenced by the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 59.1% returns over the past year versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF’s (SPY) 41.4% returns.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Cheap Auto Stocks to Scoop Up This Month

The fast-paced recovery of the automobile industry positions many auto dealers nicely for solid growth. For instance, the shares of Penske Automotive (PAG), Group 1 (GPI), and Sonic (SAH) are currently trading at discounts versus their peers, and we think are uniquely positioned to benefit from the industry’s recovery. Let’s take a closer look.The U.S. automotive industry witnessed a 14.6% decline in new-vehicle sales in 2020 due to the worst recession the nation has suffered since the Great Depression in the 1930s. However, the rising demand for secondhand cars and electric vehicles (EVs) have driven the auto industry to outperform the broader market since the second half of last year. This is evident in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s (CARZ) 43.9% returns over the past nine months compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 20.1% gains.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy Now

Many restaurant chains have faced unprecedented challenges over the past year as the pandemic temporarily shut down and/or reduced their businesses. But as vaccination rates rise and infection rates decline, many value-seeking investors are charging back toward restaurant stocks as reopening plays. Here are three tasty restaurant sector stocks you...
Retailetfdailynews.com

Ross Stores Inc (ROST): Price Up $0.57 (0.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.97 (-1.58)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ROST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.97 (-1.58%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Financial Reportstcbmag.com

Target Sales Hit $23.8B in Q1

A year ago, Target Corp. saw a rapid uptick in digital sales as shoppers stayed at home in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. But so far this year, the company has seen an “enthusiastic return to in-store shopping,” CEO Brian Cornell said in a Wednesday morning call with investors.
Stocksfintechzoom.com

ACB Stock – Making Its Way Up the Stock Market – Stocks Register

ACB Stock – Making Its Way Up the Stock Market – Stocks Register. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares, rose in value on Friday, May 21, with the stock price up by 2.46% to the previous day’s close as strong demand from buyers drove the stock to $7.5. Get the hottest...
RetailPosted by
MassLive.com

Stimulus update: $1,400 checks lead to sales boosts at Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Macy’s as shoppers ‘ready to get on with life’

The $1,400 stimulus checks in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill are boosting retail sales beyond corporate and Wall Street expectations, driving brighter full-year forecasts as Americans continue to hit stores and pandemic restrictions are relaxed. With many shoppers using stimulus money to pick up outfits and luggage...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Scoop Up on Market Dips

We think the broader tech sell off has created an ideal opportunity to buy the shares of some solid cybersecurity companies at attractive prices because the demand for cybersecurity solutions is expected to boom in the near-term with cyber hack incidents on the ascent. So, it could be wise to scoop up the shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) now because they are expected to advance in the coming months.The embrace of remote lifestyles and a rapid digital transformation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors, has fostered an increasing number of cyber-attacks given an increasing dependency on cloud computing. In fact, the recent, infamous Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack starkly highlighted the importance of advanced cybersecurity services. Investors’ interest in the cybersecurity sector is evident in the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s (CIBR) 17.3% returns over the past six months versus the tech-heavy Nasdaq's 12.6% returns.
StocksNASDAQ

Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Tech Stocks To Consider

3 Trending Tech Stocks To Add To Your Watchlist Right Now. While U.S. stocks plummet amidst eye-opening inflation data, some investors may see buying opportunities in the stock market right now. Tech stocks, in particular, would be on investors’ watchlists right now seeing as they have dipped from pandemic-fueled record highs. Sure, some would argue that inflation winners such as commodities would be a viable play now. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors, suggesting that current price pressures may not last for long. Because of this, he emphasized the importance of portfolio diversification. With some of the best tech stocks trading below their previously sky-high valuations, I could see investors potentially buying on the dip.
RetailPosted by
MarketWatch

Foot Locker stock jumps after bit profit, same-store sales beats

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. ran up 2.8% in premarket trading Friday, after the athletic shoe and apparel retailer reported big fiscal first-quarter profit and same-store sales beats, while saying it will reposition its store fleet to focus growth in its iconic banners. For the quarter to May 1, the company swung to net income of $202 million, or $1.93 a share, from a loss of $110 million, or $1.06 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $1.96, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.12. Sales rose 83.1% to $2.15 billion, above...