Three months after the company banned vaccine misinformation, CNBC has found evidence of people using one of Facebook's own features to skirt its policies. The company allows users to create custom borders for their profile pictures that they can then upload so that other people can freely use them. The idea behind these is to enable individuals to show support for a cause. But borders found by CNBC and Engadget express the kinds of anti-vaccine claims Facebook has tried to prevent from spreading.