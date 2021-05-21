Target vs. BJ Wholesale: Which Retail Stock is a Better Buy?

While tech stocks may be off to a rough start in the stock market this week, investors may want to consider turning their attention to retail stocks. Why? Well, for starters, we will be getting a closer look at retail sales figures for April this week. Some would argue that solid results on this end could further support the current movement into reopening stocks. For one thing, investors appear to believe so. Namely, CNBC’s Jim Cramer had this to say, “I’d argue retail’s the real comeback story right now.” Seeing as this part of the stock market is made up of a wide variety of companies, investors would have plenty of options to choose from now.