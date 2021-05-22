newsbreak-logo
Brewers ship pair of relievers to Rays for shortstop Willy Adames, pitcher Trevor Richards

By ANDREW WAGNER FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
southernminn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Once again, the Milwaukee Brewers have a new shortstop. Six weeks after the team traded Orlando Arcia to Atlanta in order to hand the starting job to Luis Urias, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns made another move Friday, sending right-handed relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen to the Tampa Bay Rays for shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Trevor Richards.

