Video Games

Playable Gears Of War 3 Prototype Lands On PS3

By Saqib Mansoor
segmentnext.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis may come as a surprise but the critically acclaimed Gears of War 3, a major Xbox 360 exclusive, can now be played on PlayStation 3 from start to finish. Gears of War 3 was never meant to release on PlayStation consoles but back then, developer Epic Games built a working prototype of the game to be used in Unreal Engine 3 for internal testing purposes. That same PS3 build has now been leaked online (via VGC) for anyone to download and play with ease.

segmentnext.com
