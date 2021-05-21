Playable Gears Of War 3 Prototype Lands On PS3
This may come as a surprise but the critically acclaimed Gears of War 3, a major Xbox 360 exclusive, can now be played on PlayStation 3 from start to finish. Gears of War 3 was never meant to release on PlayStation consoles but back then, developer Epic Games built a working prototype of the game to be used in Unreal Engine 3 for internal testing purposes. That same PS3 build has now been leaked online (via VGC) for anyone to download and play with ease.segmentnext.com