Hits Were Made Here - Episode 5, the final installment of the WMC Mini Doc Series

By Magnetic
magneticmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs WMC's first virtual edition winds down with a bang with their Live Music Showcase on 5th Dimension on twitch.com/5dxr, we figured it fitting to push out the final episode of UphoricTV's Hits Were Made Here mini-doc about the history and good old days of the OG electronic music conference.

www.magneticmag.com
Musicedmidentity.com

Pendulum Teases Forthcoming ‘Elemental’ EP

Pendulum teases that new music is on the way with details on their forthcoming, four-track EP, Elemental, that’s due out this summer. There’s no doubt Australian drum and bass band Pendulum is one of the most iconic electronic acts of all time. Since first stepping onto the scene in 2002, their massive success has led them to headline some of the biggest festivals and stages in the world as well as earning platinum status on multiple albums. With their exceptional style of genre-blending hard-rock and bass music, Pendulum is back with bigger and better than ever tracks ready to take mainstage once again, proving they are no stranger to taking risks.
edmidentity.com

Yulia Niko and Pig&Dan Drop Collaborative EP ‘Mozza’

Fast forward to summer nights with two flavorful techno tunes from Yulia Niko & Pig&Dan on Nicole Moudaber’s MOOD Records. Over the past decade, Nicole Moudaber has helped the techno scene grow with her imprint, MOOD Records, which is both precise and ruthless with its offerings in the genre. While the label has been a home for her own releases, it’s also become one for other talented artists in the scene and the latest to join in on the fun are Yulia Niko and Pig&Dan. They’ve put their minds together to take their sounds to new heights with a powerful EP dubbed Mozza.
Musicedmidentity.com

Subtronics to Bring CYCLOPS ROCKS to Red Rocks This Summer

Subtronics will be taking over Red Rocks this June with CYCLOPS ROCKS – the first full capacity show at the iconic venue since lockdown. Even in the face of the pandemic the bass music scene has continued to thrive over the past year due in part to the efforts of artists like Subtronics. While he’s consistently delivered stunning releases and took to streaming, he also unveiled a new imprint to help set the stage for an even more impressive year in 2021. Now, after unleashing singles like “Resist” with Ace Aura and “Bar Mitzvah Disaster” and announcing his placement on the lineups for a number of festivals, Subtronics has dropped the details for something truly special: CYCLOPS ROCKS.
Theater & Danceedmsauce.com

Parx – Oh My

Breaking house DJ and producer, Parx is back on London’s hit-making label, Perfect Havoc with his new single ‘Oh My’. AKA Alex Cramp, Parx is a studio whizz, producing house music across the board, but always with quality style. The new single showcases a more delicate side of Parx in an emotional composition that will leave deep house fans falling in love with its mid-tempo groove and dreamy vocal. Now signed to Perfect Havoc for a multi-single deal, Parx’s ‘Oh My’ follows two previous releases on the label. These include his future house rework of the CeCe Peniston classic ‘Finally’, which saw support by Charlie Hedges on Radio 1 Dance Anthems and across KISS stations, and the g-house stylings of ‘Two Step’, which showed a completely different studio personality to this skilled young artist. A graduate in production and engineering of London’s Point Blank Music School, it’s no surprise Parx has the studio aptitudes to have earned him over 23 million global streams. He first impressed in 2017 with ‘Waiting on You’ on The Magician’s Potion imprint, debuted by Danny Howard on BBC Radio 1, and that same year with a collaboration with Kattison on TMTR titled ‘Sunrise’. From here, Parx was on a roll. He impressed again with ‘Fantasy’ featuring the vocal talents of close friend and co-conspirator Adam Engle from Blonde, again on TMTR. And on ‘Bang’ in collaboration with TCTS on Ministry of Sound, which gained further Radio 1 support, this time from the King of Dance himself, Pete Tong. Tune into “Oh My” by Parx below now!
Theater & DanceEDMTunes

Duke Dumont Brings Us Back To The Underground With FOR CLUB PLAY ONLY PT. 7

There are few artists who are able to straddle the line between the mainstream, and the underground. One artist who does this perfectly in my opinion is Duke Dumont. In 2020, we saw the U.K.-Based DJ/record producer drop what could be described as his best work to date – his debut album, Duality. He followed this up later in the year with a remix album, featuring some of dance music’s best & brightest in Duality Remixed. Now, Duke seems to be changing directions, opting instead to return to his FOR CLUB PLAY ONLY series. Today, we bring you Duke Dumont’s FOR CLUB PLAY ONLY PT. 7.
TV & Videoswsum.org

Do You Dabble?: Mini-Podcast Series

As part of WSUM’s collaboration with Patricia Hasting’s Journalism 457, today will feature the fourth, of nine, mini-podcast series created by the class. Enjoy these mini-podcast series that give a brief look into a variety of topics, with the topic for this series being hobbies and finding the right one for you!
SportsCorn Nation

Big Red Cobcast: The Final Episode

I think our articles are supposed to have a minimum number of words, but it’s our last episode, so I don’t think it matters. But we did our best to go out in style. This week, we’ve got a fun conversation with Grant Wistrom, Clester Johnson, Abdul Muhammad, Frank Costa and some of our favorite Nebraska fans from the Hollywood Husker bar(s).
TV SeriesTheWrap

‘Mom’ Series Finale Hits Season High in Viewers

But CBS finishes second in Thursday’s key-demo ratings. Moms are the best, and “Mom” reached a season-best 6.05 million total viewers with Thursday’s series finale. While CBS had the most primetime viewers last night, NBC edged the competition in the key adults 18-49 ratings demographic with its “Law & Order: Organized Crime”-“SVU” crossover event.
TV SeriesEW.com

Watch Sam and Dean hit the road in a deleted scene from the Supernatural series finale

There's an argument to be made that nobody loves a road trip more than Supernatural's Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). Or perhaps the argument is that nobody hates flying quite as much as Dean. Either way, over the course of 327 episodes, the brothers drove all over the United States, saving people and hunting things in their 1967 Chevy Impala.
Musiccultr.com

Funk D & Waldo Unite On Hypnotic ‘A Night In Tulum’

Funk D has some seriously impactful stories to tell. Having been an active DJ under this alias for roughly a decade, he has earned his keep full-on and has worked tirelessly to attain the level of status he is at today. “A Night In Tulum,” essentially pulls together some musical highlights we’ve heard dabbles of from past releases, a fitting track that falls properly into the world of Funk D. Tapping Waldo to be an enricher to the creative aura, “A Night In Tulum,” the two have outdone themselves on this one. The single generates some mesmerizing feelings within, all through the means of a instrumental pallet. The percussion and synth feels as if they are one complete unit. The production work stirs up feelings deep in the soul and brings them out to play. Grabbing all your attention bandwidth as the mood moves forth, the ending makes you miss what you just heard and gives the track that much more significance.
MusicEDMTunes

Armin van Buuren ft. Avalan – ‘Should I Wait’ (Rising Star Remix)

Armin van Buuren is continuing his onslaught of music releases this year and now we’re getting a Rising Star remix of ‘Should I Wait‘. This is his own 2020 original track with Avalan on Armada Music and he takes the remix to uplifting heights. From the original acoustic piano version, it is a beautiful emotive anthem featuring the vocals of Avalan. Now, join in on the trance king’s journey.
Animalsart19.com

Patreon Preview: Outside Genre Episode - Rita Mae Brown and Sneaky Pie Brown's Wish You Were Here

© Lindsay Katai and Kelly Nugent. All Rights Reserved. Website. Grownup comedians Kelly Nugent and Lindsay Katai discuss the trashy teen horror of their awkward neon youth - from the rise of MTV to the fall of ... well, MTV. So tighten those side ponytails, push your pogs to one side, fire up your 56k dial-up modem, and subscribe. New episodes every Wednesday on the Forever Dog Podcast Network. All creepy opinions expressed are those of the hosts.
MusicEDMTunes

Shapov & Nerak – Heaven

Here’s a new sound to add to the A State of Trance 2021 roster, ‘Heaven‘ by Shapov and Nerak. This melodic house track out now on Armada Music fuses divine vocals and deep grooves that’ll leave you reaching for the pearly white gates. Feast your ears on this collaborative piece. Check them out having fun making the track here.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Pursuit of Love episode 3 spoilers: The big finale is here!

In case you ever needed a reminder that British dramas tend to run short, here it is: The Pursuit of Love episode 3 is the big finale. This is a short series for Lily James and the rest of the cast, but there will still be an attempt to cover a lot of ground. Think in terms of drama, romance, and of course a little bit of heartache. This is one of those shows designed to make you feel all the things, which it’s why it is the perfect companion to air alongside Call the Midwife. After all, both of these shows can evoke a LOT of emotion out of their viewers!