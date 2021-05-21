newsbreak-logo
Gambling

New York Jets 2021 sports betting outlook: futures, odds

By Jets X-Factor
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Can you believe it? The New York Jets have now experienced over six full decades since Joe Namath shocked the world while bringing two professional football leagues together. To some fans, the time has flown by. To others, the wait has been excruciating. Interestingly, younger Jets fans hadn't had it...

Related
NFLYardbarker

Unofficial leak showcases complete 2021 New York Jets schedule

If this leak is true, here is what the Jets’ 2021 schedule will look like:. Week 5: Oct. 10 at Atlanta (London – 9:30 a.m.) – NFLN. Week 9: Nov. 4 at Indianapolis (Thursday – 8:20 p.m.) – FOX/NFLN/Amazon. Week 10: Nov. 14 vs. Buffalo (1 p.m.) – CBS. Week...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets to open season against a familiar face

The New York Jets‘ Week 1 game has finally been released and it should be an interesting one. On Sept. 12, the Jets will travel to Carolina to face Sam Darnold and the Panthers. This should be fun. Sam Darnold, who was dealt to Carolina after a subpar three seasons...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets’ top picks receive their uniform numbers

Those returning to MetLife Stadium and expecting to celebrate Browning Nagle Day will likely go home disappointed this season. New York Jets fans can officially place their orders for Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Elijah Moore replica jerseys. The team revealed the numbers for their top picks from last month’s draft proceedings on Thursday through social media.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Can Javelin Guidry snag the New York Jets’ slot cornerback role?

Second-year cornerback Javelin Guidry has gone from the practice squad to the favorite to win the New York Jets’ starting slot cornerback job. A 100-meters champion in two states (Texas and California) and the owner of the fastest 100-meter time in California state history (10.13s in 2017), Javelin Guidry is one of the speediest men in the NFL. He ran the forty-yard dash in 4.29 seconds at the 2020 NFL Draft Combine, tied for the fourth-fastest time by a cornerback in the history of the event. He also showcased tremendous strength for the position with 21 bench press reps, ranking at the 93rd percentile all-time among cornerbacks.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets 2021 schedule outlook, final draft thoughts (Live)

Jet X Live with Joe Blewett, Michael Nania and Robby Sabo discusses the New York Jets 2021 schedule outlook and wraps up the draft. You know the old saying about number twos: He may be No. 2 in the program, but he’s No. 1 in your heart. Zach Wilson has chosen No. 2 as his New York Jets uniform number, which has some fans confused.
NFLatlantanews.net

Falcons to host New York Jets in London

The Atlanta Falcons will host the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 10 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as part of the NFL's International Series. The game will air at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network. This will mark the second international regular-season game in franchise history, as the...
NFLchatsports.com

The New York Jets defense’s incredible flexibility is its strength

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages, welcome to the new day. Defense doesn’t win championships anymore. While it certainly helps, the powers that be in football (and in all sports) have gone down the highlight-package road, the one that leads to short-term satisfaction, casual-viewing growth and jaw-dropping athletic feats on a more regular basis.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

New York Jets | Single Game Tickets

The Jets 2021 schedule presented by JetBlue will be released on Wednesday, May 12 at 8 pm on NYJets.com, across all Jets social channels and live on NFL Network. Immediately following, VISA cardholders will have access to purchase single game tickets before they go on sale to the general public. (Offer valid until Monday, May 17 at 9:59 A.M. ET Terms apply.)
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Week 1 Odds: Carolina Panthers vs New York Jets

Wednesday morning, CBS announced the entire week one schedule for the NFL and for the Carolina Panthers, they will be playing host to the New York Jets on September 12th at 1 p.m. EST to kick off year two of the Matt Rhule era. Seeing the NFL schedule, the Panthers...
NFLchatsports.com

Happy Europe Day: A list of the finest New York Jets imports

Europe Day, a celebration of peace and unity on the continent, is annually celebrated on May 9. In celebration, Jet X looks back on the finest players from across the pond to ever don green, not of Ireland, but of the New York Jets. DB Chris Farasopoulos (Greece) Everyone’s talking...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets statistical scouting report: Brandin Echols

New York Jets rookie cornerback Brandin Echols will be looking to put 2020 behind him and recapture his elite 2019 season at Kentucky. Despite his slight 179-pound frame (standing 5-foot-10), Brandin Echols primarily played outside cornerback for the Kentucky Wildcats. Here is a breakdown of his snap distribution in 2020:
MLBbettingnews.com

Sportradar’s Deal with NBC Sports a Natural fit for Expanding Sports Betting Future

NBC Sports announced a content partnership with Sportradar that will improve the analytics presentation on the network’s regional sports networks and is likely a move to push NBC forward within the sports betting industry. Sportradar, a sports betting and entertainment services provider, reached an agreement with NBC Sports Regional Networks...
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 5/10/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Another Monday, another slow news day from the weekend. One interesting tidbit that caught my eye however was that the Jets seemed to have a fourth-round grade on UDFA TE Kenny Yeboah. Yeboah, who is a teammate of the Jets’ second-round pick Elijah Moore, had a ‘break-out’ season at Ole Miss in 2020; where he put up over 500 yards and 6 touchdowns in seven games. Yeboah is a player that I had kept my eye on, and was surprised he didn’t hear his name called on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. With the TE position wide open on the team, perhaps he can carve an immediate role into this offense going forward. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
NFLBig Blue View

NFC East betting odds: New York Giants being under-valued

Even though the New York Giants appear to have a much-improved roster heading into the 2021 NFL, oddsmakers don’t appear to be showing the Giants much love. When it comes to who will win the NFC East, the Giants appear to be the third betting choice in the four-team division.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson reveals offseason plans

In a recent interview with BYU Sports Nation, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson discussed some of his plans for the next few months prior to the start of training camp in late-July. Wilson says he will be staying in New Jersey until late June before heading back home to...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Former New York Jets LB Harvey Langi returns to New England

The linebacker redons the Patriots’ colors after spending each of the last three seasons with the New York Jets. Former New York Jets linebacker Harvey Langi is going back to his NFL roots, as he rejoined the New England Patriots on Monday, according to his agent Kenny Zuckerman. Langi, a...
NFLESPN

New York Jets have two Michael Carters -- double the fun and confusion

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- On the final morning of the 2021 NFL draft, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas conducted one last meeting with his scouts, a chance for them to advocate for their favorite prospects before the final four rounds commenced. Andy Davis, the Jets' East Coast scout,...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

New York Jets Undrafted Free Agent Additions

The 2021 NFL Draft is over and the New York Jets were able to add many key pieces to the team. Players like Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Elijah Moore are now in the spotlight. Everyone is talking about how they will be able to contribute immediately and why this is a new era. However, the New York Jets added several key pieces from the undrafted free agent list.
NFLchatsports.com

Analyzing New York Jets secondary’s man and zone coverage stats

Man and zone coverage are two very different skills, each requiring its own set of abilities and traits that are necessary to achieve success. For that reason, it makes sense to evaluate the coverage talent of individual players separately: how do they fare in man and how do they fare in zone?