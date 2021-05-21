New York Jets 2021 sports betting outlook: futures, odds

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Another Monday, another slow news day from the weekend. One interesting tidbit that caught my eye however was that the Jets seemed to have a fourth-round grade on UDFA TE Kenny Yeboah. Yeboah, who is a teammate of the Jets’ second-round pick Elijah Moore, had a ‘break-out’ season at Ole Miss in 2020; where he put up over 500 yards and 6 touchdowns in seven games. Yeboah is a player that I had kept my eye on, and was surprised he didn’t hear his name called on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. With the TE position wide open on the team, perhaps he can carve an immediate role into this offense going forward. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.