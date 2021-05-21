newsbreak-logo
Eugene, OR

Oregonians react to vaccine lottery

By Chris Lindsay
kezi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Lottery is using a cash prize lottery system to get people vaccinated, and now residents are responding to the initiative. Many people KEZI 9 News spoke with were on board with the idea. "If this is the governor's idea on how to incentivize the situation...

www.kezi.com
