newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coos County, OR

﻿Authorities seek suspect in suspicious house fire

By Chelsea Hunt
kezi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS COUNTY, Ore. – Authorities are looking for a man suspected of setting a house on fire in Coos County on Friday. Residents of a home in the Barview district of Charleston called dispatch at about 2:30 a.m. reporting their house was on fire. Firefighters with the Charleston and Coos...

www.kezi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, OR
Coos Bay, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Coos Bay, OR
Coos County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Coos County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Arson#Police Officials#Fire Officials#County Police#County Sheriff#Oregon State Police#Coos#Suspect#Authorities#Fire Accelerants#Investigators#Man#Home#Cape Arago Highway#Ore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Security Cameras
Related
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE REAR-ENDED BY SEDAN, MOTORCYCLIST FLEES SCENE

A report from Oregon State Police said a motorcycle was rear ended by a sedan early Saturday morning. The accident took place at about 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate Five, approximately two miles south of Canyonville. The man riding the motorcycle fled the scene in a vehicle that had been traveling with it. The report said it was discovered that the motorcyclist is the suspect in an assault in Grants Pass. The man in the car he was traveling with is believed to be an accomplice in the assault. A gun was discovered at the scene of the collision and it is believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
Oregon StateHerald and News

Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder

A Chiloquin man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot a friend in the head after an argument. According to the Oregon State Police, Jeremiah Cogburn, 36, called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report that he had fought with a friend and punched him before the friend took off.
Oregon Statenortheastoregonnow.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Accident

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in an accident on Highway 395. The Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at milepost 53 around 4:10 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky, 53, of Newcastle, Wash., was northbound when it...
Oregon StateCorvallis Gazette-Times

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITALS AFTER VEHICLE ROLLS

Two people were taken to hospitals after a vehicle rolled on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 8:15 p.m. the driver of an SUV was southbound on Interstate Five one mile south of Myrtle Creek when the vehicle left the right-hand shoulder of the road, rolled at least once, and came to rest about 30 feet off the shoulder next to the freeway.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Serious Injury Crash on Hwy 26 – Jefferson County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 9:50 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 97. Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Dakota, operated by, Benjamin Davis (20) from Bend, was eastbound attempting an unsafe pass on a Subaru Legacy operated by Marlon Pendleton (69) from Bend. The Dakota collided with a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Richard Sixto-Tello (22) from Sandy, and then collided with the Subaru Legacy.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Hwy 395 – Umatilla County

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 4:10 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash on Hwy 395 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky (53) of Newcastle, WA., was northbound when it left the roadway and crashed.
Oregon Statekptv.com

OSP: Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 208. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for...
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Coos County, ORKCBY

K9 Odin to retire July 1 from Coos County Sheriff's Office

COOS BAY, Ore. - Odin went to work that morning in April 2019 doing one of his jobs as an ambassador for the Coos County Sheriff's Office. He went to bed that night sedated after the K9 suffered an on-the-job injury pursuing a suspect: Odin encountered a porcupine - and got stuck with over 200 quills.
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Highway reopening after truck fire

COOS BAY ─ A vehicle caught fire on Highway 101 this afternoon. Tessa Cupp, communications supervisor with the Coos Bay Police Department, said multiple 9-1-1 reports came in Wednesday afternoon of a black Dodge pickup on fire. “Units arrived on scene to find (the truck) towing a trailer, fully engulfed,”...
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Coos Bay man arrested for attacking parents

A Coos Bay man is behind bars on charges of attacking his parents with a hatchet or a machete. According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Lee Huckabee attacked his parents Saturday and also injured his brother when he tried to stop the attack. According...
Port Orford, ORCurry Coastal Pilot

Fugitive arrest

Thursday May 6th, 2021, Curry County Sheriff’s Detective Maia Mellow was investigating a burglary that occurred in the early morning hours on Elk River Road in Port Orford. Detective Mello contacted the victims, got a list of stolen property valued at about $8,000 and then spoke to a witness who had seen two vehicles leaving that residence before daylight. A little later while searching for the suspect vehicles, Detective Mello located two stolen vehicles at a residence on Langlois Mountain Road. One of the stolen vehicles out of Coos County was a 2003 Chevy Tahoe and had been stolen a few days before and parts had been removed from the inside of the vehicle. Through investigative leads and talking to the owner of the property, Detective Mello identified the possible suspect of the stolen vehicles, a person who is known to deal with stolen vehicles in both Coos and Curry Counties.
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Man killed in accident

A Coos Bay man was killed early Wednesday when he was hit after his car broke down on Ocean Boulevard. The Coos Bay Police Department confirmed Rex Lawton, 43, was killed after he pushed his stalled his stopped vehicle onto Ocean Boulevard and was hit by a box truck. According...
Coos Bay, ORKVAL

Police: Crash on Ocean Boulevard results in death of Coos Bay man

COOS BAY, Ore. — A crash on Ocean Boulevard in Coos Bay Wednesday has resulted in the death of a Coos Bay man, the Coos Bay Police Department said. Around 7:43 Wednesday, the department's dispatch center received numerous 911 calls reporting an injury vehicle accident involving two vehicles in the 2800 block of Ocean Blvd. near 28th Street.