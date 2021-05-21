newsbreak-logo
Warwick, NY

Superintendent's Artist of the Week: Paisley Felker

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWarwick Valley Middle School seventh grader Paisley Felker is a fan of 1970s rock and roll. She has her father Paul to thank for that, and for her interest in singing. “I just grew up around people who were really into music, like my dad,” Paisley said. “He introduced me to different musicians and different bands, and we just liked to sing together. He loves Led Zeppelin, he loves Bad Company, and for soloists he really likes Marvin Gay.”

