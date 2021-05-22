newsbreak-logo
San Francisco General Hospital has 0 Covid Patients

By Becca Bandit
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since the pandemic started, San Francisco General has zero coronavirus patients. Dr. Vivek Jain from San Francisco General took to Twitter to make the uplifting announcement. It’s first time since March 5, 2020 that the hospital has no COVID-19 patients. Although, Dr. Jain mentioned that “no...

