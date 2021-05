Porsche has released images of a lightly camouflaged version of what is likely to be the upcoming Porsche Cayenne Turbo S Coupe undergoing testing with the legendary two-time World Rally Champion Walter Röhrl at the wheel. While specifications in terms of power and torque outputs have kept under wraps. Porsche has shed light on some of the finer aspects that will help make it quicker and even more dynamically accomplished than the Cayenne Turbo.