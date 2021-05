Baja racing was forever changed by iconic drivers such as Bill Stroppe and Parnelli Jones not just for their driving abilities but also for their innovation off the track. One of the most famous innovations of the great Parnelli Jones came behind the back of co-driver Bill Stroppe. Secretly sharing his design with Stroppe mechanic Dick Russell, the pair began building a Bronco that would go on to change Baja racing forever. Initially upset by the deception of his team sneaking around behind his back, Bill Stroppe quickly saw the extreme potential in Jones’ designs and jumped on board. This decision would lead them to victories in 1971, 1972, 1973, and 1974.