Report ranks Illinois near bottom of nation on taxes

EACH AND EVERY DAY, my colleagues and I hear about how New Hampshire’s high property taxes are an unsustainable burden on hardworking Granite Staters. According to a recent report from US News and WalletHub, New Hampshire has the third-highest property tax rates in the country. For young workers and families looking to move to the Granite State, these prohibitively high tax rates act as a major deterrent. Particularly as we continue to face workforce shortages in sectors like health care, advanced manufacturing, technology, trades, and automotives, we need to be breaking down the barriers to entry for the emerging workforce.