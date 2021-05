Anyone who has been around boats in a professional or obsessed way for more than a few years has encountered new technologies or materials that promise to change the future of boating and then completely fail to deliver. Most times, those disappointments are products that simply don’t meet the needs of boatbuilders and owners. In recent years, this has been particularly true for networked electronics and cloud-based services for onboard systems, where brilliant tech bros looking to bring their magic to the marine sector completely miss the subtle differences in environment and user expectations that define our industry.