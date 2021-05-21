newsbreak-logo
FOX UK Shutters As “American Dad” And “Family Guy” Head To Disney Star

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s international roll-out of it’s Disney Star streaming service is taking hold and as a result the media conglomerate is beginning the process of shuttering a bunch of international broadcasting networks to streamline operations and make it easier than ever for locals to find their favorite animated programming. For FOX UK, this means the shuttering of the network effective June 30th, after which series like Family Guy and American Dad! will make their way over to Disney Star as the new permanent home.

