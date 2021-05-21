FOX UK Shutters As “American Dad” And “Family Guy” Head To Disney Star

It’s been a rough year-and-change for the theatrical window, that quasi-mystical arrangement between studios and theaters, designed to keep home video from (hypothetically) totally crushing the going-out-and-watching-movies business. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Disney has tried to walk a middle line on the issue of film releases in a world where there’s nowhere for films to release: Not quite the “delay everything except a handful of VOD releases” approach favored by Universal, but also not the “Fuck it, everything streams for free” approach utilized by Warner Bros. and HBO Max. Instead, Disney has gone the compromise route, dropping films like Soul directly onto its Disney+ service, while keeping bigger releases (Mulan, Raya And The Last Dragon) behind a premium paywall designed to keep some semblance of “the theatrical experience is primary!” propriety in place.